Cruz Azul vs America LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Copa SKY 2022
Image: VAVEL

4:00 PMan hour ago

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cruz Azul vs America match for the Copa SKY 2022 on VAVEL US.
3:55 PMan hour ago

What time is Cruz Azul vs America match for Copa SKY 2022?

This is the start time of the game Cruz Azul vs America of December 27th in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 9:00 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

Chile: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 7:00 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 8:00 PM Univision and TUDN

Spain: 2:00 AM to be confirmed

Mexico: 7:00 PM on Channel 5 and ViX

Paraguay: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

3:50 PMan hour ago

Last games Cruz Azul vs America

Beyond the last goal, which is well remembered, the series in the last five matches is very even, with each club having one win for three draws.

America 7-0 Cruz Azul, Apertura 2022

America 0-0 Cruz Azul, Clausura 2022

Cruz Azul 2-1 America, Apertura 2021

America 1-1 Cruz Azul, Clausura 2021

Cruz Azul 0-0 America, Apertura 2022

3:45 PMan hour ago

Key Player America

Uruguayan Leo Suárez will have his season of revenge after his time with Santos, who in these friendly games has shown that he is thirsty for revenge and has had good performances that he will be looking to repeat this Tuesday.
3:40 PMan hour ago

Key player Cruz Azul

After a somewhat discreet performance in the World Cup, Uriel Antuna is looking to vindicate himself with his team and prove that he has been a good signing for some seasons, as there are fans who have already reproached the board for his arrival.
Foto: Mexsport
Image: Mexsport
3:35 PMan hour ago

Last lineup America

27 Óscar Jiménez, 3 Israel Reyes, 4 Sebastián Cáceres, 5 Pedro Aquino, 6 Jonathan dos Santos, 8 Álvaro Fidalgo, 10 Diego Valdés, 24 Federico Viñas, 32 Leo Suárez, 186 Daniel Blanco, 204 Ralph Orquin.
3:30 PMan hour ago

Last lineup Cruz Azul

1 Jesús Corona, 4 Julio Domínguez, 6 Erik Lira, 7 Uriel Antuna, 14 Alexis Gutiérrez, 15 Ignacio Rivero, 18 Rodrigo Huescas, 24 Juan Escobar, 25 Ramiro Funes Mori, 29 Rodolgo Rotondi, 287 Emmanel Gutiérrez.
3:25 PM2 hours ago

He is satisfied

The coach of the Águilas del America, Fernando Ortiz, assured that so far he is satisfied with his squad and that he does not expect any more additions, although everything depends on the board of directors. He also assured that Óscar Jiménez will compete for the starting goalkeeper's job with newcomer Luis Malagón.

"I repeat, it is something that the board of directors will handle. Personally, I am satisfied. Then the board will have to see. If he joins or not, that's another issue to deal with. I am satisfied, but until the registration book is closed, we don't know what will happen. I'm fine with the board," he said at a press conference.

3:20 PM2 hours ago

America: tightening the screws

The Águilas del America also have qualification in their hands if they win and thus face the Chivas del Guadalajara in the National Classic in the Grand Final, however, they will have to take care of some defensive issues where they have already allowed five goals and in the last game against UNAM they left some things to be desired. They beat Toluca, tied with Necaxa and lost against Pumas.
3:15 PM2 hours ago

Cruz Azul: settling unfinished business

Although it is a preseason match, the Cruz Azul Machine has not faced its archenemy since that painful 7-0 drubbing at the Azteca that will not be forgotten, so now with the victory they would be leaving them out and, incidentally, they would be reaching the final. They have not lost in the tournament, drawing against Necaxa and Toluca, as well as winning 2-1 against Pumas UNAM.
3:10 PM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Cruz Azul vs America match will be played at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, in Toluca, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
3:05 PM2 hours ago

