Atlas vs Chivas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Copa SKY 2022
Image: VAVEL

6:00 PM27 minutes ago

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlas vs Chivas match for the Copa SKY 2022 on VAVEL US.
5:55 PM32 minutes ago

What time is Atlas vs Chivas match for Copa SKY 2022?

This is the start time of the game Atlas vs Chivas of December 27th in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 AM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 11:00 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 12:00 AM to be confirmed

Chile: 12:00 AM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 9:00 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 10:00 PM Univision and TUDN

Spain: 4:00 AM to be confirmed

Mexico: 9:00 PM on SKY Sports and SKY Blue to go

Paraguay: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 12:00 PM to be confirmed

5:50 PM37 minutes ago

Last games Atlas vs Chivas

The Rebaño Sagrado has already accumulated five matches without being able to beat the Rojinegros in any field, where they have three draws and two defeats and will be looking to break this bad streak even if it is in the Copa por México.

Chivas Guadalajara 1-1 Atlas, Apertura 2022

Atlas 1-1 Chivas Guadalajara, Clausura 2022

Chivas Guadalajara 1-2 Atlas, Clausura 2022

Atlas 1-1 Chivas Guadalajara, Clausura 2022

Chivas Guadalajara 0-1 Atlas, Opening 2021

5:45 PM42 minutes ago

Key Player Chivas

Santiago Ormeño has already been brought competition for the possible departure of Ángel Zaldívar, however, in this preseason Santiago Ormeño has already scored some goals and aims to be one of the team's starters and reliable men, so this type of games, even if they are friendly games, he should continue to demonstrate what he once showed wearing the colors of the Puebla strip.
5:40 PMan hour ago

Key player Atlas

After missing the end of the last tournament due to injury, it is important for Aldo Rocha to get into the rhythm of the game, remembering that he was a very important part of the two-time championship a few tournaments ago and that the team from Guadalajara is looking to get back to being among the best in Mexican soccer.
Imagen: Marca
5:35 PMan hour ago

Last lineup Chivas

23 M Jiménez, 17 Sánchez, 3 Sepúlveda, 13 Orozco, 26 Calderón, 30 Flores, 20 Beltrán, 33 Muñoz, 11 Brizuela, 6 Pérez, 14 Ormeño.
5:30 PMan hour ago

Last lineup Atlas

12 C. Vargas, 2 M. Nervo, 5 A. Santamaría, 23 A. Gómez, 4 J.J. Abella, 29 B. Lozano, 26 A. Rocha, 10 E. Flores, 14 L- Reyes, 33 J. Quiñones, 9 J. Furch.
5:25 PMan hour ago

Down to earth

The technical director of Chivas Guadalajara, Veljko Paunovic, has highlighted the commitment and soccer played by his team, which have been reflected in good results, however, he stated that they have not won anything and that they are keeping their feet on the ground.

"We are keeping our feet on the ground, humility, passion and the focus on improving day by day. What I liked the most is that once again we scored in the last minutes, we turned it around and kept fighting until the end as the Rebaño should always play," he commented at the press conference.

5:20 PMan hour ago

Chivas: nothing to risk

Chivas, after three consecutive victories in the tournament against Mazatlán, Santos Laguna and Tigres, have qualified for the Grand Final and, whatever happens this Tuesday, they will be playing for the championship next Friday, but beyond that, they will have to do the same as they have been able to do with their new Serbian helmsman, highlighting that they already have their first two reinforcements such as Víctor Guzmán from Pachuca and Daniel Ríos from the MLS.
5:15 PMan hour ago

Atlas: for pride

Despite the fact that the Rojinegros del Atlas are already out of this tournament, they will have a good opportunity to continue to gain confidence under the new project of Benjamín Mora and what better way than doing so in the Clásico Tapatío against the city's fierce rival, which will be the last preparation game of the Guadalajara team prior to the start of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX.
5:10 PMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The Atlas vs Chivas match will be played at the Jalisco Stadium, in Guadalajara, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:00 pm ET.
5:05 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Copa SKY 2022: Atlas vs Chivas!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
