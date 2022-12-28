Monterrey vs Pachuca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Pachuca player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Nicolás Ibáñez. The current center forward of Pachuca has become an important piece in Guillermo Almada's tactical scheme as he is the main offensive striker, besides, he is the current Liga MX scoring champion. Nicolás Ibáñez has been characterized for having a fundamental precision to beat goalkeepers, so the Rayados' defense must have Ibáñez well covered.
Watch out for this Rayados player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Rogelio Funes Mori, a World Cup player with the Mexican national team and an idol of the Rayados team. The Rayados' center forward has always been a fundamental piece in the Regios' attack, and has been characterized for having set a before and after in the club's history, as he has been a factor in several titles they have won since his arrival. Rogelio Funes Mori is a player with a lot of experience in the box and with great talent to develop in the area, so the Pachuca defense will have to be careful with him.
Last Pachuca lineup:
O. Ustari; M. Isais, O. Murillo, G. Cabral, K. Álvarez; E. Sánchez, L. Chávez; R. Ibarra, V. Guzman, I. Luna; N. Ibáñez.
Rayados' last lineup:
E. Andrada; S. Medina, C. Montes, S. Vegas, J. Gallardo; R. Aguirre, M. Meza, M. Kranevitter, L. Romo; G. Berterame, R. Funes Mori.
Background:
Rayados and Pachuca have met on a total of 59 occasions (25 Monterrey wins, 16 draws and 17 wins for Pachuca) in which the scales have been tipped in favor of Rayados. Likewise, in terms of goals scored, it is Rayados who have the advantage with 89 goals scored to Pachuca's 81. Their last meeting dates back to the semifinals of the Apertura 2022 tournament, where the Tuzos knocked Rayados out by a 6-2 aggregate score.
About the tour
The Rayados de Monterrey team opted to continue its preseason in the United States by facing the Tuzos del Pachuca in a friendly match on foreign soil in the city of Texas. And to close the preseason before the start of the Clausura 2023, they will face the Xolos of Tijuana on the 30th of this month at the Barrial. However, the match against the Tuzos will not be the last match played by the Rayados in the United States, as they will face River Plate in Texas as part of the tour regio.
Looking to retain their title
Pachuca is coming from a successful campaign and a year of dominance in Liga MX, despite having won last year's title after defeating Toluca at the mythical Hidalgo Stadium, it should be remembered that the Pachuca players also reached the grand final of the Clausura 2022 after losing to the then two-time champion Atlas. In short, two finals in two years is a great achievement for the team from the Bella Airosa, who will start this tournament as the current holders of the trophy, which is why they will have to watch out for Guillermo Almada's team, as they will be looking for their third consecutive final and to win the title twice, just like the previous owner of the title.
They are looking to make a comeback in the league
While it is true that Monterrey is a team that has great renowned players as a whole and has one of the most expensive squads in the entire Liga MX, the team from Monterrey has fallen short in recent tournaments because since its last title in the Apertura 2019, the performance of the Rayados has not been bad as it has always kept fighting for the title although the real problem appears when the regular tournament ends and the playoffs begin because since then, very specific errors have been the executioners of the Rayados. Now, after not having gone far in the last tournament, Monterrey knows that it is time to give their fans a new hope and that everything will end with the gang winning the Clausura 20223 title, which is why they will try to beat the champion in this friendly match and really show what they are made of.
Preparing for the next tournament
Liga MX is just around the corner for all clubs after having had one of the most exciting and fleeting adventures as was the Apertura 2022, now, the Mexican professional football tournament is just days away from returning with all the emotions in the search for a new champion to lift the desired title in May 2023. The teams have been preparing to return in the best possible rhythm and that their players are at their best to start the tournament on the right foot when the first matchday is played in the first week of January, which is why it is of vital importance to continue working without rest in order not to miss a day that could be a factor in the future. In this match, the Monterrey Rayados squad will face the champion, the Pachuca Tuzos, so that both teams can continue their preparation for the start of the Clausura 2023 Tournament.
