Porto x Arouca: transmissão ao vivo, atualizações de placar e como assistir ao jogo da Primeira Liga
Photo: Porto

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
12:00 PM20 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Porto vs Arouca match live?

If you want to directly stream it: GOLTV

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

11:55 AM25 minutes ago

What time is Porto vs Arouca match for Primeira Liga?

This is the start time of the game Porto vs Arouca of 28th December 2022 in several countries:

Argentina 6:15 pm: GolTV

Bolivia 5:15 pm: GolTV

Brazil 6:15 pm: Star+

Chile 5:15 pm: GolTV

Colombia 4:15 pm: GolTV

Ecuador 4:15  pm: GolTV

USA 4:15 pm ET: GolTV

Mexico 4:15  pm: GolTV

Paraguay 5:15 pm: GolTV

Peru 2 pm: GolTV

Uruguay 6:15 pm: GolTV

Venezuela 5:15 pm: GolTV

11:50 AM30 minutes ago
11:45 AM35 minutes ago

Speak up, Armando Evangelista!

"We received an early and very special Christmas present for the whole team and for the club (with the classification for the League Cup). It is another milestone in the life of the club, because we have reached a stage that has never been reached by Arouca. It is a step forward in one more test".
11:40 AM40 minutes ago

Arouca's Situation

Mustafa Kizza terminated his contract with the club, as well as goalkeeper Zubas. On the other hand, Armando Evangelista is counting on the signing of Brazilian and full-back Weverson, ex-RB Bragantino, as well as goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues, ex-Estoril.
11:35 AMan hour ago
Foto: Porto
Photo: Porto
11:30 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Sergio Conceição!

"I think the best year is always to come, that's our ambition as coaches. Obviously, in terms of what was the evolution of the team, which was permanent, it was a very interesting year, it coincided with three titles, but we missed the League Cup and the Champions League. I know it is a big ambition, but in a club like Porto we enter every season to achieve the maximum. We are aware that the gap in Europe is getting bigger and bigger, it is more difficult to compete in the current context.

"It is always difficult to lose the best player in the championship at that moment, that is a reality. More than stressing these difficulties, it was the challenge that I, the coaching staff and the players faced. We lost not only Luis Díaz but also two other players (Corona and Sergio Oliveira) who in previous years had been very important pieces for us. We managed to turn it around and, with these challenges, reinvent ourselves, find solutions and work on them.

In the end, we can say we are proud. And others are usually coming along, not always because there is a period of evolution and maturation of the players before they get their maximum performance. When we lose a piece, or a few, and this is part of our championship and the financial capacity we have in Portugal - not only Porto - we have to be more creative in this work.

11:25 AMan hour ago

Porto's Situation

The Brazilian Evanílson suffered an injury to the internal lateral ligament in the right knee and will be out for Sérgio Conceição, who will also be unable to count on Zaidu, groin injury. Meixedo, Pepe and Eustáquio did not participate in the last training session.
11:20 AMan hour ago

Latest Results

Moreirense 1-2 Arouca (Copa da Liga)

Santa Clara 1-2 Arouca (Copa da Liga)

Oliveirense 0-3 Arouca (Copa da Liga)

Arouca 1-1 Leixoes (Copa da Liga)

Arouca 1-1 Feirense (Copa da Liga) 

Arouca 0-1 Rio Ave (Primeira Liga)

Gil Vicente 1-4 Arouca (Taça da Liga)

Vizela 0-1 Arouca (Primeira Liga)

Arouca 1-0 Sporting  (Primeira Liga)

Marítimo 1-1 Arouca (Primeira Liga)

11:15 AMan hour ago

A𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙦𝙪𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙚

Arouca is eighth in the table with 19 points. With 48% success rate, the Arouquenses have the same sequence as the hosts: three wins, one draw and one defeat.
11:10 AMan hour ago

Latest Results

Porto 2-0 Gil Vicente (Copa da Liga)

Porto 4-0 Vizela  (Copa da Liga)

Chaves 0-2  Porto  (Copa da Liga)

Porto 2-2 Mafra  (Copa da Liga)

Boavista 1-4 Porto (Primeira Liga)

Mafra 0-3 Porto (Taça da Liga)

Porto 4-0 Paços de Ferreira (Primeira Liga)

Porto 2-1 Atlético de Madrid (Champions League)

Santa Clara 1-1 Porto  (Primeira Liga)

Club Brugge 0-4 Porto (Champions League)

11:05 AMan hour ago

Dragons

With a 74% success rate, Porto is second, with 29 points, eight points behind leaders and rivals Benfica. The Dragons have three wins, one draw, and one defeat in their last five games.
11:00 AMan hour ago

Eye on the Game

Porto vs FC Arouca, live this Wednesday (28), at the Dragon Stadium at 4:15 pm ET, for the Primeira Liga. The match is valid for the 14th round of the competition.
10:55 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Primeira Liga match: Porto vs Arouca Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo