Porto x Arouca: transmissão ao vivo, atualizações de placar e como assistir ao jogo da Primeira Liga

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Porto vs Arouca match live?
What time is Porto vs Arouca match for Primeira Liga?
Argentina 6:15 pm: GolTV
Bolivia 5:15 pm: GolTV
Brazil 6:15 pm: Star+
Chile 5:15 pm: GolTV
Colombia 4:15 pm: GolTV
Ecuador 4:15 pm: GolTV
USA 4:15 pm ET: GolTV
Mexico 4:15 pm: GolTV
Paraguay 5:15 pm: GolTV
Peru 2 pm: GolTV
Uruguay 6:15 pm: GolTV
Venezuela 5:15 pm: GolTV
𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐨 🌟
Weverson, defesa esquerdo e internacional jovem brasileiro, é o mais recente reforço do FC Arouca!#Renascer #DePrimeira #AmorEPaixao #LobosDeArouca pic.twitter.com/tVQQ2bhXrp — FC Arouca (@OficialFCArouca) December 19, 2022
Speak up, Armando Evangelista!
Arouca's Situation
Speak up, Sergio Conceição!
"It is always difficult to lose the best player in the championship at that moment, that is a reality. More than stressing these difficulties, it was the challenge that I, the coaching staff and the players faced. We lost not only Luis Díaz but also two other players (Corona and Sergio Oliveira) who in previous years had been very important pieces for us. We managed to turn it around and, with these challenges, reinvent ourselves, find solutions and work on them.
In the end, we can say we are proud. And others are usually coming along, not always because there is a period of evolution and maturation of the players before they get their maximum performance. When we lose a piece, or a few, and this is part of our championship and the financial capacity we have in Portugal - not only Porto - we have to be more creative in this work.
Porto's Situation
Latest Results
Santa Clara 1-2 Arouca (Copa da Liga)
Oliveirense 0-3 Arouca (Copa da Liga)
Arouca 1-1 Leixoes (Copa da Liga)
Arouca 1-1 Feirense (Copa da Liga)
Arouca 0-1 Rio Ave (Primeira Liga)
Gil Vicente 1-4 Arouca (Taça da Liga)
Vizela 0-1 Arouca (Primeira Liga)
Arouca 1-0 Sporting (Primeira Liga)
Marítimo 1-1 Arouca (Primeira Liga)
A𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙦𝙪𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙚
Latest Results
Porto 4-0 Vizela (Copa da Liga)
Chaves 0-2 Porto (Copa da Liga)
Porto 2-2 Mafra (Copa da Liga)
Boavista 1-4 Porto (Primeira Liga)
Mafra 0-3 Porto (Taça da Liga)
Porto 4-0 Paços de Ferreira (Primeira Liga)
Porto 2-1 Atlético de Madrid (Champions League)
Santa Clara 1-1 Porto (Primeira Liga)
Club Brugge 0-4 Porto (Champions League)
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!