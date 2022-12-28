Leeds United vs Manchester City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
10:30 AM2 hours ago

10:25 AM2 hours ago

What time is Leeds United vs Manchester City match for Premier League Match?

This is the start time of the game Leeds United vs Manchester City of 28th December in several countries:

Live Streams

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

December 28, 2022

15:00 ET

Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.

Argentina

December 28, 2022

17:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Bolivia

December 28, 2022

15:00 AM

Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.

Brazil

December 28, 2022

17:00 AM

WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.

Chile

December 28, 2022

16:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Colombia

December 28, 2022

15:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Ecuador

December 28, 2022

15:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Spain

December 28, 2022

21:00 

DAZN y Movistar +

Mexico

December 28, 2022

14:00

Paramount +

Peru

December 28, 2022

15:00 

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
10:20 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Leeds United player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Brendan Aaronson, current attacking midfielder for the United States and Leeds United. The youngster who defends the colors of the Peacocks has become a fundamental piece in the attack of Leeds United will again want to take the limelight of the match, as he does with his great performances in each day of the Premier League.   

10:15 AM2 hours ago

Latest Leeds United United lineup:

I. Meslier; P. Struijk, L. Cooper, R. Koch, R. Kristensen; Marc Roca, T. Adams; C. Summerville, B. Aaronson, D. Gnoto; Rodrigo.
10:10 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Manchester City player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the iconic center forward of the Citizens, the Norwegian Haaland. The current killer of the Citizen area has amazed all and sundry in the Premier League, since he arrived at Manchester City he started to break the nets and quickly took the overall scoring lead, taking a big lead over the other strikers. Haaland is a player with great strength and definition that makes him dangerous for opponents, so Leeds United will have to play a perfect defensive game if they want to nullify the Norwegian striker.

10:05 AM2 hours ago

Last Manchester City line-up:

Ederson; J. Stones, M. Akanji, A. Laporte, J. Cancelo; K. De Bruyne, Rodri, I. Gündogan; B. Silva, E. Haaland, P. Foden.
10:00 AM2 hours ago

Background:

Leeeds United and Manchester City have met on a total of 106 occasions (42 wins for the Peacocks, 18 draws, 46 wins for the Citizens) where the scales are tipped in favor of the away side. In terms of goals, Manchester City have the advantage with 166 goals scored, while Leeds Unites have scored only 138 goals. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 35 of last season where Manchester City beat Leeds United 4-0.
9:55 AM2 hours ago

About the Stadium

Ellen Road is a sports venue located in the city of Leeds and is dedicated to the practice of professional soccer and is the current home of Leeds United, a team that plays its home games in the English First Division or popularly known as Premier League. The stadium has a capacity of 40,000 people and opened its doors in 1897, making it one of the oldest stadiums in the country still in use.

Also, Ellen Road is one of the Stadiums that hosts the sport of Rugby and is the home of the England rugby team.

9:50 AM3 hours ago

Need to climb up the table

On the other hand, Leeds United needs to get the victory in this restart of the season as they are currently in the relegation zone, which would send them to the Championship next season. Likewise, the points difference between the teams in the red zone and their pursuers is 1 or 2 points, so slackening the pace is not allowed. The Peacocks closed the first half of the season with 4 wins, 3 draws and 7 losses, totaling 15 points in all.  
9:45 AM3 hours ago

They want the lead

Manchester City needs to start a winning streak if they want to catch up with the Gunners and, if they have the chance, overtake them, since the overall leader, the Gunners are 5 points ahead of them and are aiming to extend their lead to secure the Premier League title as soon as possible. One of the issues to watch in Pep Guardiola's team is how they line up and how the players perform throughout the 90 minutes, as there were several players who participated in the Qatar 2022 World Cup and did not have the opportunity to rest because of the World Cup. Also, a factor that could play in favor of the citizens is the victory they had in midweek after facing Liverpool and eliminating them from the round of 16 of the Carabao Cup.
9:40 AM3 hours ago

The Premier League returns

A whole month was what we had to wait for the return of the actions of the best league in the world; The Premier League. After the break due to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the teams had to work with friendly matches and inter-squad sessions in order not to lose the individual and collective rhythm for the restart of the season. In this match, Leeds and Manchester City will face each other as part of the return of the Premier League actions, on the one hand, the Peacocks need to win at home and move up in the overall standings to continue aspiring to European places at the end of the season, on the other hand, Manchester City arrives as the overall runner-up looking to shorten Arsenal's lead and in one chance overtake them to once again position itself as the number 1 contender for the League title, however, it will be necessary to observe how the team led by Pep Guardiola resumes its activity as it was one of the teams that lent more players to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, although the midweek victory may be a good omen. 
9:35 AM3 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Leeds United vs Manchester City match will be played at Ellen Road, in Leeds, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
9:30 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Premier League: Leeds Unites vs Manchester City!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
