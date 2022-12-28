Feyenoord vs Emmen: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match
Tune in here Feyenoord vs Emmen Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Feyenoord vs Emmen live match, as well as the latest information from the Stadion Feijenoord. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Feyenoord vs Emmen Live Stream on TV and Online?

Feyenoord vs Emmen will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is Feyenoord vs Emmen Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game Feyenoord vs Emmen of December 23th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 AM
Bolivia: 9:00 AM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Chile: 10:00 AM
Colombia: 8:00 AM
Ecuador: 8:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 2:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 10:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 10:00 AM
Venezuela: 9:00 AM

Key player - Emmen

In Emmen, the presence of Ole Romeny stands out. The 22-year-old Dutch striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current season he has four goals in 14 games played, where he has started 13 of them. He has a total of 1,123 minutes.
Key player - Feyenoord

In Feyenoord, the presence of Danilo stands out. The 23-year-old Brazilian striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current season he has nine goals in 20 games played, where he has started 10 of them. He has a total of 1,165 minutes.
Feyenoord vs Emmen history

These two teams have met seven times. The statistics are in favor of Feyenoord, who have emerged victorious on five occasions, while, the remaining two matches ended in a draw.
Emmen

Emmen will play their last match before returning to the reality of the Eredivisie, where they have the task of achieving a positive streak to avoid remaining at the bottom of the table. For now, they are in the promotion zone with only 11 points in 14 matches, so they will have to fine-tune many details to have a better end of the season.

Feyenoord

Feyenoord is facing its last preparatory match before resuming competitions in Dutch soccer. During this break, they have played three friendly matches, winning against Oostende and Racing Strasbourg and losing against Rennes. In the season they have a good present, as they are leading the Eredivisie with 33 points from 14 games.

The match will be played at Stadion Feijenoord

The Feyenoord vs Emmen match will be played at the Stadion Feijenoord, located in the southeast of the port city of Rotterdam, in the province of South Holland, in the Netherlands. This stadium, inaugurated in 1937, has a capacity for 51,117 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Friendly match: Feyenoord vs Emmen Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
