Hibernian vs Celtic: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Scottish Premiership Match

What time is Hibernian vs Celtic match for Scottish Premiership?
Argentina: 5:00 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on Star +
Brazil: 5:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 5:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 3:00 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 3:00 PM on CBS Sports Network
Spain: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Star +
Paraguay: 5:00 PM on Star +
Peru: 3:00 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 5:00 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 4:00 PM on Star +
Most recent match between the two teams
The most recent match between the two teams was played on October 15. The score ended 6-1 in favor of Celtic, who scored thanks to James Forrest on three occasions, Georgios Giakoumakis on two and an additional one by Daizen Maeda. For Hibernian, Élie Youan scored.
Key player - Celtic
Key player - Hibernian
In Hibernian, the presence of Martin Boyle stands out. The 29-year-old Scottish forward is one of the team's most outstanding players. So far in the current Scottish Premiership he has scored five goals in 12 games played, where he has started 10 of them. He has 936 minutes in total.
Hibernian vs Celtic history
In the Scottish Premiership...
Referring only to the times they have met in the Scottish Premiership, we count 301 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Celtic with 173 victories, while Hibernian has won 53, for a balance of 75 draws.
If we take into account the number of times that Hibs have played Celtic at home in the Scottish Premiership, there are 151 matches, where Celtic have the advantage with 74 wins over the 35 that Hibs have won, and the 42 draws that have taken place.
Celtic
Celtic comes to this match very calm, being the leader of the Scottish Premiership and with an undefeated record of 11 games without defeat. For Celtic every game is important because it helps them to be more solid in the league and they will want to keep the good momentum in the season.
Hibernian
Hibernian comes from a great victory against Livingston, recovering from the defeat suffered against Rangers. It will be important for them to get another win to stay in the fight for the first places in the table, taking into account how close the fight for third place is.