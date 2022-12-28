Hibernian vs Celtic: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Scottish Premiership Match
Image: Outlook India

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
11:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Hibernian vs Celtic Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Hibernian vs Celtic live match, as well as the latest information from Easter Road. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
10:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Hibernian vs Celtic Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Celtic vs Celtic match will not be broadcast on TV.

If you want to watch it directly on streaming: CBS Sports Network

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

10:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is Hibernian vs Celtic match for Scottish Premiership?

This is the start time of the game Hibernian vs Celtic of December 28th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 5:00 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on Star +
Brazil: 5:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 5:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 3:00 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 3:00 PM on CBS Sports Network
Spain: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Star +
Paraguay: 5:00 PM on Star +
Peru: 3:00 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 5:00 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 4:00 PM on Star +

10:45 AM2 hours ago

Most recent match between the two teams

The most recent match between the two teams was played on October 15. The score ended 6-1 in favor of Celtic, who scored thanks to James Forrest on three occasions, Georgios Giakoumakis on two and an additional one by Daizen Maeda. For Hibernian, Élie Youan scored.

10:40 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Celtic

In Celtic, the presence of Kyogo Furuhashi stands out. The 27-year-old Japanese striker is one of the team's most outstanding players. So far in the current Scottish Premiership he has 10 goals in 14 games played, where he has started 12 of them. He has 860 minutes in total.
10:35 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Hibernian

In Hibernian, the presence of Martin Boyle stands out. The 29-year-old Scottish forward is one of the team's most outstanding players. So far in the current Scottish Premiership he has scored five goals in 12 games played, where he has started 10 of them. He has 936 minutes in total.

10:30 AM2 hours ago

Hibernian vs Celtic history

These two teams have met 309 times. The statistics are in favor of Celtic, who have won 181 times, while Hibs have won 53 times, for a total of 75 draws.

In the Scottish Premiership...

Referring only to the times they have met in the Scottish Premiership, we count 301 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Celtic with 173 victories, while Hibernian has won 53, for a balance of 75 draws.

If we take into account the number of times that Hibs have played Celtic at home in the Scottish Premiership, there are 151 matches, where Celtic have the advantage with 74 wins over the 35 that Hibs have won, and the 42 draws that have taken place.

10:25 AM2 hours ago

Celtic

Celtic comes to this match very calm, being the leader of the Scottish Premiership and with an undefeated record of 11 games without defeat. For Celtic every game is important because it helps them to be more solid in the league and they will want to keep the good momentum in the season.

10:20 AM2 hours ago

Hibernian

Hibernian comes from a great victory against Livingston, recovering from the defeat suffered against Rangers. It will be important for them to get another win to stay in the fight for the first places in the table, taking into account how close the fight for third place is.

10:15 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at Easter Road

The match Hibernian vs Celtic will be played at Easter Road, located in the district of Leith, in the county of Edinburgh, Scotland. This venue, inaugurated in 1893, has a capacity for 20,421 spectators.
10:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Scottish Premiership match: Hibernian vs Celtic Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo