Auxerre vs Monaco LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 2022 Match
Image: Auxerre

In a few moments we'll share with you the starting lineups for Auxerre vs Monaco live, as well as the latest information from the Stade l'Abbé-Deschamps. 
Where and how to watch Auxerre vs Monaco online live stream

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports, TUDN.

Auxerre vs Monaco can be tuned in from the live streams on Paramount+ App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the match of Auxerre vs Monaco, matchday 15 of the Ligue 1?

This is the kickoff time for the Auxerre vs Monaco match on December 28, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 12:00 noon

Bolivia: 12:00 noon

Brazil: 12:00 noon

Chile: 12:00 noon

Colombia: 10:00 am

Ecuador: 10:00 a.m.

Spain: 18:00 hours

United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 12:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 10:00 a.m.

Paraguay: 10:00 a.m.

Peru: 13:00 hours

Uruguay: 13:00 hours

Venezuela: 11:00 a.m.

Japan: 10:00 a.m.

India: 10:00 PM 

Nigeria: 10:00 a.m.

South Africa: 10:00 a.m.

Australia: 1:00 PM

United Kingdom ET: 11:00 AM

Monaco Statement

Philippe Clément spoke ahead of the league's return: "It was good, very interesting. We made the decision to play a lot of matches, to live very different experiences rubbing shoulders with the Spanish, Italian, English style... I'm very happy that the club has found good challenges for the players. We have also integrated young players to adapt them to the professional group. I did well with injuries. Only Kevin Volland got a blow to his ribs. It is not certain that he can be with us in Auxerre. We'll see tomorrow (Tuesday)."

"They have experienced something exceptional... They are like all players: they want more vacation. But they understand that this is not possible at the moment. They had a good training session this morning (Monday), not too heavy because we had worked a lot two days before. We'll see if they get minutes against Auxerre. I spoke to them. In their minds, they are ready to resume. I told them that, despite the disappointment, this World Cup must still be a very, very positive experience for them. They both told me they understood, that it was part of soccer. It's already important that they said that.

How are Monaco coming along?

Monaco beat Leeds four goals to two in a friendly, so they will be looking to get back to winning ways.

How are Auxerre coming?

Auxerre defeated Hajduk Split by the minimum in a friendly match, in this match they will try to restart their way in the league. 

The match will be played at the Stade l'Abbé-Deschamps.

The Auxerre vs Monaco match will be played at the Stade l'Abbé-Deschamps, located in Auxerre, France. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people. 
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Auxerre vs Monaco live stream, matchday 15 of the Ligue 1. The match will take place at the Stade Universitaire at 10:00 am.
