PSG vs Strasbourg LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 2022 Match

What time is the Paris Saint-Germain vs Strasbourg match for Ligue 1 2022?
This is the start time of the game Paris Saint-Germain vs Strasbourg of December 28th in several countries:
|
Argentina
|
4:00 PM on Star+
|
Bolivia
|
3:00 PM on Star+
|
Brazil
|
4:00 PM on Star+
|
Chile
|
4:00 PM on Star+
|
Colombia
|
2:00 PM on Star+
|
Ecuador
|
2:00 PM on Star+
|
United States (ET)
|
3:00 PM on beIN SPORTS.
|
Spain
|
9:00 PM on Bet365
|
Mexico
|
2:00 PM on Star+ and ESPN2
|
Paraguay
|
4:00 PM on Star+
|
Peru
|
3:00 PM on Star+
|
Uruguay
|
4:00 PM on Star+
Last lineup of Strasbourg
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Matz Sels, Alexander Djiku, Gerzino Nyamsi, Maxime Le Marchand, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Dimitri Liénard, Jean-Eudes Aholou, Adrien Thomasson, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Kevin Gameiro and Ludovic Ajorque.
Last lineup of Paris Saint-Germain
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marquinhos, Danilo Pereira, Sergio Ramos, Marco Verratti, Fabián Ruiz, Juan Bernat, Nordi Mukiele, Kylian Mbappé, Carlos Soler and Pablo Sarabia.
Strasbourg Players to Watch
There are three players who stand out within the team and are responsible for the Strasbourg offense. The first is forward Habib Diallo (#20), he plays in the forward position and is the leader in offense. He is the team's top scorer this season with 6 goals in 15 games played. He scored in the last game against Lorient and he does not intend to stop. Next up is midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (#17), in 15 games played he has 3 assists which makes him the team's highest assister this season and we could possibly see him make his fourth assist of this tournament on Wednesday. Finally, forward Kevin Gameiro (#9), in Ligue 1, has 5 goals in 15 games played, making him the team's second highest scorer and we could see him score on Wednesday.
Strasbourg in the tournament
Unlike Paris Saint-Germain, the Strasbourg team had a bad start to the season, having won 1 game, tied 8 and lost 6, giving them 11 points. With their last draw of the tournament they finished in the nineteenth position of the general table and are in danger of relegation. This season they are looking to save themselves from relegation, they must come out of the last 4 places in the table and that is why they should not waste even one possible point. Their last game was against Lorient on November 13, where they drew 1-1 at the Stade de la Meinau for their eighth draw of the season. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Paris Saint-Germain players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Paris Saint-Germain's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Olympique de Marseille. The player Neymar (#10) is a fundamental piece for the team. He is the team's second highest scorer this season with 11 goals in 14 games played and he is also the team's second highest assister with 9 assists. The following is the Argentine player Lionel Messi (#30), he plays in the forward position, he is the highest assister of the team with 10 assists. He is a very experienced player and we could see him get his 11th assist on Wednesday. Lastly, the Frenchman who plays midfielder Kylian Mbappé (#7). He is a very important player, he scored a goal last game against AJ Auxerre becoming the team's top scorer with 12 goals in 14 games played.
Paris Saint-Germain in the tournament
A few months ago the 2022-2023 season of Ligue 1 began, Paris Saint-Germain seeks to have a great tournament and be the champion. They started the tournament very well by achieving 13 wins, 2 draws and 0 losses, which gives them 41 points, with which they are in the first position of the general table. Last season they won the tournament and their goal this year is to win first place, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on November 13, it resulted in a win against AJ Auxerre, the score was 5-0 at the Parc des Princes and thus they got their fifteenth game without losing. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Parc des Princes is located in Paris, France. It will be the venue for this match, has a capacity of 49,575 spectators and is the home of Paris Saint-Germain of Ligue 1. It was inaugurated on July 18, 1897 and cost 90 million French francs.