Cambodia vs Brunei: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup Match
Photo: Disclosure/AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup

“Indonesia has better physical strength. When they had the ball, it was difficult for us to hold it. As a result, we also have difficulty developing the game.   It's a tough match," said Hirose, as quoted by Football5star.com in the press release. press after departure.

"So we couldn't develop the game," added Ryu.

"He has good speed. Your decision-making is also important. good.''

"The match was difficult for us," said Keo, who was named player of the match.

“Overall, the team’s performance was not good and the physical performance was not ideal. I also made the decision to replace these players ”, said the coach.

“There are our players who have not played since two to four months after the match against Curaçao. For example, Pratama Arhan and Asnawi Mangkualam, who were injured," added STY.

“For sure, we are very happy to win at home,” said Cambodia captain Souey Visal.

“It was a good performance by the team, but even so there were problems, especially at the end of each half. We need to work on that.”

Cambodia likely!

Soksela; Chanchav, Sambath, Visal; Pisoth, Chapolin, Yeu, Baraing, Souhana; Chanthea, Bunheing.
How do you get to Cambodia?

Cambodia arrives desperately in need of the three points, who won just one of the two games played in the tournament. The team follows behind Indonesia and Thailand, who both have six points.
Speak up, Mario Rivera!

"The referee spoiled the game.   unbelievable. I can't put it into words because in the first half, in 30 minutes, the players played well, but they were crushed instantly", said the Spaniard. 



" You have to stop looking for excuses.   only this. Criticize the FABD directors who pretend that football is on the way. developing. Learn from Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and other countries," wrote a fan from Brunei. 

" There is nothing wrong (with the referee), if you have to play 11 against 11, the result will be 11 against 11. the same," added another account. 


"Play with your heart and brain," continued another fan.

"As both are Korean, they can talk to each other, but they cannot laugh at each other," Mario Rivera told a post-match press conference.

Brunei likely!

Nyaring; Rashimy, Othman, Putera, Tarif; Sulaiman, Shahme, Azam, Azim; Yazid, Ramlli.
How do you get to Brunei?

Brunei arrives for the showdown now. eliminated from the competition. This is due to; team campaign, which lost all three games and has a negative balance of 18 goals.
AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup

  the former Suzuki Cup, where it changed its name due to sponsorship.   a championship of selections affiliated to the; AFF, Asian Football Federation.

Will it be? to 14º edition of the tournament that is It is contested between teams from South East Asia and is the most popular event in the world. It has been held every year since 1996. The first edition took place in 1996, a year ago. 26 years ago, when Thailand beat Malaysia 1-0 in Singapore.

Thailand is currently the world's largest country.   of the tournament with six titles, followed by Singapore with four, Vietnam with two and Malaysia with one title. The last edition in 2020, in Singapore, Thailand beat Indonesia 6-2 on aggregate in a two-game duel (4-0 and 2-2).

In this edition, there will be two stadiums in Malaysia, three in Singapore, two in Cambodia, two in Thailand, one in Vietnam, one in Myanmar and one in the Philippines .

The tournament is on! Course is scheduled to start on December 17th at the end of the year. January 16, with home and away games.

Photo: Disclosure/AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup
Photo: Disclosure/AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup
The game will be played at Morodok Techo National Stadium

The Cambodia vs Brunei game will be played at Morodok Techo National Stadium, with a capacity of 60.000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup: Cambodia vs Brunei live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game.
VAVEL Logo