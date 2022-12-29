QPRvs Luton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Queens Park Rangers vs Luton: Live in TV channel in USA
USA Date: Thursday, December 29
USA Time: 13:00 p.m. ET
USA TV channel (English): ESPN+
USA TV channel (Spanish): No options
Last lineup Luton
Ethan Horvath, Tom Lockyer, Daniel Potts, Gabriel Osho, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Jordan Clark, Allan Campbell, Alfie Doughty, James Bree, Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris.
Last lineup Queens Park Rangers
Dieng, Laird, Dunne, Dickie, Paal, Field, Dozzell, Field Iroegbunam, Adomah, Willock, Dykes.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Queens Park Rangers vs Luton Town will be Gavin Ward; first row, Bhupinder Gill; second row, Akil Howson; Josh Smith; fourth assistant.
How does Luton Town arrive?
On the other hand, Rob Edwards' side managed to break a three-game winless streak and, with a game in hand that was postponed, Luton Town were able to make their home advantage count in the last game and climb up the mid-table standings. In their most recent match, The Hatters, in a 2-1 win over Norwich City with a last minute goal from Woodrow, capitalized on the win. Luton are currently 13th in the table with 33 points, along with Middlesbrough and Coventry, with 8 wins, 9 draws and 6 defeats.
How does Queens Park Rangers arrive?
Queens Park Rangers, one of the longest-running teams in the United Kingdom, and led by Michael Beale, is having a good season. They had a run of five consecutive defeats, but have returned to winning ways in the middle of the season. The Hoops are in seventh place in the EFL Championship with 35 points (the same as three other teams) after 24 games played, recording 10 wins, 5 draws and 9 defeats. In their most recent match, QPR held Cardiff City to a goalless draw away from home where the home side came very close to winning, but QPR were able to defend well and hold off Cardiff's onslaught.
Matchday 25
The Qatar 2022 World Cup is over and some soccer leagues around the world are starting to resume and, this Thursday, the EFL Championship in England will be active with a match that promises to be attractive and evenly matched between Queens Park Rangers and Luton Town. Both teams live different realities, while the locals are stalking the top of the league standings, the visitors are in 13th place and want to continue climbing positions.
The match will be played at the Loftus Road Stadium
The match Queens Park Rangers vs Luton Town will be played at Loftus Road stadium, in London, England. Kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 hrs (ET).
