What time is the Atalanta vs AZ Alkmaar Friendly Match ?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 PM,
Bolivia: 15:00 PM.
Brasil: 15:00 PM.
Chile: 14:00 PM.
Colombia: 13:00 AM.
Ecuador: 13:00 AM.
USA (ET): 13:00 AM.
Spain: 19:00 PM,
Mexico: 13:00 AM.
Paraguay: 15:00 PM.
Peru: 15:00 PM.
Uruguay: 15:00 PM.
Venezuela: 14:00 AM.
Watch out for this player at AZ Alkmaar
Jens Odgaard has scored eight goals this season in his first season at this club. The Danish striker, who is only 23 years old, scored in the last friendly against Valencia.
Watch out for this player at Atalanta
Lookman is Atalanta's top scorer with seven goals and one assist so far this season. The 25-year-old Nigerian striker scored in the friendly against Eintracht Frankfurt.
How are AZ Alkmaar coming along?
AZ Alkmaar is coming off a friendly win against Valencia. They have won five of their last six matches. They are currently fourth in the Eredivisie with 29 points, four points behind leaders Feyenoord, while they have already qualified for the round of 16 of the UEFA Conference League, where they await their opponents.
How is Atalanta coming along?
Atalanta has played three matches in this stopó nó in which they won against Betis and Nice. However, they lost the first one against Eintracht Frankfurt. They have lost their last three matches in Serie A and have not won in Serie A since October 30. They are sixth in the standings with a total of 27 points, three points behind the UEFA Champions League zone.
Background
This will be the first time that Atalanta and AZ Alkmaar meet. Atalanta have played against Dutch teams twice, both times against Ajax, with one win and one draw. While AZ Alkmaar has faced Italian teams nine times with a balance of six wins, one draw and two defeats;
Venue: The match will be played at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia, located in the city of Bergamo. It was inaugurated in 1928 and has a capacity for 21300 spectators.
Preview of the match
Atalanta and AZ Alkmaar will meet in a friendly match to take advantage of the fact that their national leagues will not resume until 2023.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match.