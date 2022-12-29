Blackburn vs Middlesbrough LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Blackburn vs Middlesbrough match?
This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Perú: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 PM
Watch out for this player at Middlesbrough
Chuba Akpom is the top scorer in the EFL Championship with a total of 12 goals and one assist. The 27-year-old English striker scored a hat trick in the last game contributing in his team's win against Wigan.
Watch out for this player at Blackburn
Ben Brereton Díaz is the fifth top scorer in the EFL Championship with a total of 9 goals and three assists. In addition, he has a goal in the Carabao Cup, although the 23-year-old Chilean striker is far from the records of last season when he scored 22 goals and three assists.
How is Middlesbrough coming along?
In their most recent encounter they beat Wigan 4-1 at home. They have only lost one of their last eight matches. They are in eleventh position with 33 points, just two points behind the Playoff places. However, they are eight points clear of the relegation zone.
How is Blackburn coming along?
Blackburn come from losing their last match at home to Sunderland by 2-1. They also lost in the round of 16 of the EFL Carabao Cup. They are currently third in the EFL Championship with a total of 39 points, eight points behind the direct promotion places to the Premier League.
Background
Numerous clashes between these two teams with a favorable balance for Blackburn who have won 59 times, while 38 times Middlesbrough have won and the other 37 remaining clashes ended in a draw. The last time was in October 2022 when Blackburn won 1-2 in an EFL Championship match. Blackburn have won or drawn in the last seven meetings.
Venue: The match will be played at Ewood Park, a stadium built in 1882 with a capacity of 31367 spectators.
Preview of the match
Blackburn and Middlesbrough meet in the 25th EFL Championship match of the season.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Blackburn vs Middlesbrough in the EFL Championship.
