Olympique de Marseille vs Toulouse Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 2022 Match
Photo: Olympique de Marseille 

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
8:00 AMan hour ago

Follow here Olympique de Marseille vs Toulouse Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the Olympique de Marseille vs Toulouse live lineups, as well as the latest information from the Stade Velodrome. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
7:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Olympique de Marseille vs Toulouse Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Thursday, December 29th.

USA Time: 4:00 pm. ET

USA TV channel (English): Bein Sports.

USA TV channel (Spanish): Bein Sports in Spanish.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

7:50 AMan hour ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Olympique de Marseille vs Toulouse: match for the in Ligue1 Match?

This is the start time of the game Olympique de Marseille vs Toulouse: of December 29 2022 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Thursday, December 29th.

17:00 hours

 In Star +.

Bolivia

Thursday, December 29th.

17:00 hours

 In Star+.

Brazil

Thursday, December 29th.

17:00 hours

 In Star +.

Chile

Thursday, December 29th.

17:00 hours

In Star +.

Colombia

Thursday, December 29th.

15:00 hours

In Star +.

Ecuador

Thursday, December 29th.

15:00 hours

 In Star +.

Spain

Thursday, December 29th.

20:00 hours

There will be no transmission

Canada

Thursday, December 29th.

15:00 hours

In Fubo TV Canada.

USA

Thursday, December 29th.

15:00 hours

In Bein Sports.

Mexico

Thursday, December 29th.

14:00 hours

 In Star +.

Paraguay

 Thursday, December 29th.

17:00 hours

In Star +.

Peru

Thursday, December 29th..

17:00 hours

In Star +.

Uruguay

Thursday, December 29th..

17:00 hours

 In Star +.

Venezuela

Thursday, December 29th.

16:00 hours

 In Star +.
7:45 AMan hour ago

Keep an eye on this Olympique de Marseille player

The Chilean Alexis Sanchez, the 34-year-old veteran in this season has scored 5 goals in 12 games with his club in the league, in the Champions League he scored 2 goals in 5 games. His positions on the field are center forward, left and right winger.
Photo: Olympique de Marseille
Photo: Olympique de Marseille
7:40 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Toulouse player

Farès Chaïbi is one of the young promises of Toulouse, the 20-year-old Frenchman in this Ligue 1 season 22/23 has made in 13 games, 2 goals and 4 assists. His position is attacking midfielder, he can also be center forward and winger on the left.
Photo: Toulouse
Photo: Toulouse
7:35 AMan hour ago

How is Toulouse coming?

The violets come to this game with several friendlies prior to this reactivation of the league, against Istanbul they drew by two goals, against Galatasaray they lost by two goals and against Montpellier the game was cancelled.

Toulouse is in 12th position with 16 points, their next matches will be against Ajaccio and in the French Cup against Lannion FC.

Photo: Toulouse
Photo: Toulouse
7:30 AMan hour ago

How does Olympique de Marseille arrive ?

The Olympiens come to this engagement as fourth in the league with 30 points, in the zone of European places. With 2 wins in their last 3 matches, in the league they beat Lyon by one goal, against Monaco Marseille won by 3 goals to 2.

In the friendly they had against Sassuolo they lost by 3 goals to 2. After this game they will face Montpellier and in the French cup they will face Hyeres club.

Photo: Olympique de Marseille
Photo: Olympique de Marseille
7:25 AMan hour ago

The stadium

The Stade Velodrome is the home of Olympique de Marseille, located in Marseille, France. Built in 1935, inaugurated in 1937 and remodeled in 2014. It has the capacity for 67 thousand fans.
7:20 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 in Ligue 1 Match Olympique de Marseille vs Toulouse Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo