Olympique de Marseille vs Toulouse Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 2022 Match

Follow here Olympique de Marseille vs Toulouse Live Score
How to watch Olympique de Marseille vs Toulouse Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 4:00 pm. ET
USA TV channel (English): Bein Sports.
USA TV channel (Spanish): Bein Sports in Spanish.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Olympique de Marseille vs Toulouse: match for the in Ligue1 Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Thursday, December 29th.
|
17:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Thursday, December 29th.
|
17:00 hours
|
In Star+.
|
Brazil
|
Thursday, December 29th.
|
17:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Chile
|
Thursday, December 29th.
|
17:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Thursday, December 29th.
|
15:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Thursday, December 29th.
|
15:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Spain
|
Thursday, December 29th.
|
20:00 hours
|
There will be no transmission
|
Canada
|
Thursday, December 29th.
|
15:00 hours
|
In Fubo TV Canada.
|
USA
|
Thursday, December 29th.
|
15:00 hours
|
In Bein Sports.
|
Mexico
|
Thursday, December 29th.
|
14:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Paraguay
|
Thursday, December 29th.
|
17:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Peru
|
Thursday, December 29th..
|
17:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Thursday, December 29th..
|
17:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Thursday, December 29th.
|
16:00 hours
|
In Star +.
Keep an eye on this Olympique de Marseille player
Watch out for this Toulouse player
How is Toulouse coming?
Toulouse is in 12th position with 16 points, their next matches will be against Ajaccio and in the French Cup against Lannion FC.
How does Olympique de Marseille arrive ?
In the friendly they had against Sassuolo they lost by 3 goals to 2. After this game they will face Montpellier and in the French cup they will face Hyeres club.