Betis vs Athletic Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch LaLiga Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
9:00 AM2 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Betis vs Athletic live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Betis vs Athletic live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Benito Villamarin. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match. 
8:55 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Betis vs Athletic live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.

Betis vs Athletic can be tuned in from the live streams on the ViX App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

8:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is the match of Betis vs Athletic, matchday 15 of LaLiga?

This is the kickoff time for the Betis vs Athletic match on December 29, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 14:15 hours

Bolivia: 14:5 hours

Brazil: 14:15 hours

Chile: 14:15 hours

Colombia: 12:15 pm

Ecuador: 12:15 p.m.

Spain: 8:15 p.m.

United States: 12:15 p.m. PT and 2:15 p.m. ET

Mexico: 12:15 p.m.

Paraguay: 12:15 p.m.

Peru: 3:15 p.m. PT and 3:15 p.m. ET

Uruguay: 3:15 p.m. PT and 3:15 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 1:15 p.m.

Japan: 12:15 p.m.

India: 12:15 AM 

Nigeria: 12:15 p.m.

South Africa: 12:15 p.m.

Australia: 3:15 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 1:15 PM

8:45 AM2 hours ago

Betis Statements

Manuel Pellegrini spoke prior to this match: "These are all speculations, rumors, and as long as they are not concrete facts, there is no need to analyze them. He is focused on what he has to do here. We will see in the future if something happens or not, but for the moment I have no comments".

"I think Betis has the squad it requires according to a reality to face the four competitions. Everyone would like to bring in new players, but you have to take your hat off to the group."

"You can't know if there will be moves from outside to the club. The club is not in the market, we know the economic part, there is no intention to make changes or economic capacity to go to the market. The group is the same, hopefully no one will leave. If there is a departure that could be an important exit for the club, we will see how we solve it".

8:40 AM2 hours ago

How does Athletic arrive?

Athletic already had official activity, the team played in the Copa del Rey and eliminated Sestao River winning by the minimum.

8:35 AM2 hours ago

How are Betis coming?

Betis lost in a friendly match against Atalanta three goals to zero, so they will be looking for three points in this return to LaLiga.

8:30 AM3 hours ago

The match will be played at the Benito Villamarín Stadium.

The Betis vs Athletic match will be played at the Benito Villamarín Stadium, located in Seville, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 40 000 people. 
8:25 AM3 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Betis vs Athletic live stream, corresponding to Matchday 15 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio Benito Villamarín, at 12:15 pm.
VAVEL Logo