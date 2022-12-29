Betis vs Athletic Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Betis vs Athletic live on TV
Where and how to watch Betis vs Athletic live online
Betis vs Athletic can be tuned in from the live streams on the ViX App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match of Betis vs Athletic, matchday 15 of LaLiga?
Argentina: 14:15 hours
Bolivia: 14:5 hours
Brazil: 14:15 hours
Chile: 14:15 hours
Colombia: 12:15 pm
Ecuador: 12:15 p.m.
Spain: 8:15 p.m.
United States: 12:15 p.m. PT and 2:15 p.m. ET
Mexico: 12:15 p.m.
Paraguay: 12:15 p.m.
Peru: 3:15 p.m. PT and 3:15 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:15 p.m. PT and 3:15 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 1:15 p.m.
Japan: 12:15 p.m.
India: 12:15 AM
Nigeria: 12:15 p.m.
South Africa: 12:15 p.m.
Australia: 3:15 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 1:15 PM
Betis Statements
"I think Betis has the squad it requires according to a reality to face the four competitions. Everyone would like to bring in new players, but you have to take your hat off to the group."
"You can't know if there will be moves from outside to the club. The club is not in the market, we know the economic part, there is no intention to make changes or economic capacity to go to the market. The group is the same, hopefully no one will leave. If there is a departure that could be an important exit for the club, we will see how we solve it".
How does Athletic arrive?
How are Betis coming?