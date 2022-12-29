Huddersfield Town vs Rotherham United: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
Image: VAVEL

Tune in here Huddersfield Town vs Rotherham United Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Huddersfield Town vs Rotherham United live match, as well as the latest information from the Kirklees Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Huddersfield Town vs Rotherham United Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Huddersfield Town vs Rotherham United match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Huddersfield Town vs Rotherham United match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Huddersfield Town vs Rotherham United of December 29th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:45 PM
Bolivia: 3:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Chile: 3:45 PM
Colombia: 2:45 PM
Ecuador: 2:45 PM
USA (ET): 3:45 PM
Spain: 9:45 PM
Mexico: 2:45 PM
Paraguay: 3:45 PM
Peru: 2:45 PM
United Kingdom: 7:45 PM on SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Red Button
Uruguay: 4:45 PM
Venezuela: 3:45

Key player - Rotherham United

In Rotherham United, the presence of Chiedozie Ogbene stands out. The 25-year-old Nigerian striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has six goals and two assists in 18 games played, where he has started 16 of them. He has 1497 minutes in total.

Key player - Huddersfield Town

The presence of Danny Ward stands out in Huddersfield Town. The 32-year-old English striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has three goals and two assists in 22 games played, where he has started 17 of them. He has 1541 minutes in total.

Huddersfield Town vs Rotherham United history

These two teams have met 43 times. The statistics are in favor of Huddersfield Town, who have been victorious on 20 occasions, while Rotherham United have won on 10 occasions, leaving a balance of 13 draws.

In the EFL Championship...

Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 35 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Huddersfield Town with 15 victories, while Rotherham United have won nine, for a balance of 11 draws. 

If we take into account the number of times Huddersfield Town have played at home against Rotherham United in the EFL Championship, there are 17 matches, where the Terriers have the advantage with 11 wins over the five that the Millers have won, and the only draw that has taken place.

Rotherham United

Rotherham United is in a bad streak, as they have four games without a win, although they have only lost one of them. There is some concern because they are obliged to get a win to avoid falling into the relegation zone in a possible combination of results.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town comes into this game with a bit more pep in their step after winning their most recent game against Preston North End. However, they are still at the bottom of the table, and urgently need a victory that allows them to at least breathe and go into the next matchday with options to leave the relegation zone.

The match will be played at Kirklees Stadium

The Huddersfield Town vs Rotherham United match will be played at the Kirklees Stadium, located in the village of Huddersfield, in the county of West Yorkshire, England. This stadium, inaugurated in 1994, has a capacity for 24,500 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the EFL Championship match: Huddersfield Town vs Rotherham United Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo