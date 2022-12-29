West Bromwich vs Preston: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Referee
Andy Woolmer will be the referee for the match. It will be the fourth Preston game that the referee has refereed this season.
Probable Preston
Preston's probable line-up for the match is: Woodman, Storey, Lindsay and Cunningham; Potts, Whiteman, Ledson and Fernandez; Johnson, Woodburn and Evans.
Probable West Brom
The probable West Bromwich Albion team for the match is: Palmer, Furlong, O'Shea, Pieters and Townsend; Yokuslu, Molumby, Wallace, Rogic and Phillips; Thomas-Asante.
Injuries
West Brom will have no absences for the match, but on the other side Preston will not have Sean Maguire and Troy Parrott, both injured, but with the former having higher chances of return than the latter.
Championship
West Bromwich Albion are in 14th position with 32 points, tied with Birmingham and Swansea, and are two points above Stoke City and one below Middlesbourgh, Coventry City and Luton Town. Preston is in 10th position, two points above West Brom, which is tied with Sunderland, one point below Norwich, QPR and Reading, and three below Watford, which is already in the G4.
Last Matches: Preston
Preston comes into this match on the back of one win and two losses in their last games. On December 10 the victory came over Blackburn Rovers, 4-1 away from home, with goals from Woodburn, Evans (2) and Whiteman. After that, on Saturday (17), the defeat was at home, 1-0, to Queens Park Rangers, 1-0, with a goal by Dunne. Finally, on Monday (26), again at home, the defeat was 2-1 to Huddersfield Town, with Cunnigham opening the scoring for Preston, Rhodes equalizing and Hayden turning the match.
Last Matches: West Brom
West Bromwich Albion come into this match on the back of two wins and one loss in recent games. The first was by 3-0 over Rotherham, on Saturday (17), with goals from Wallace, Diangana and Thomas-Asante, playing at home. After that, away from home, West Brom was beaten by Coventry City 1-0, with a goal by Gyokeres, on Wednesday (21). On Monday (26), finally, the victory was away, over Bristol, 2-0, with goals from Phillips and Thomas-Asante.
