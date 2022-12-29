Bristol City vs Millwall LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Bristol City vs Millwall match live?
What time is Bristol City vs Millwall match for EFL Championship?
Argentina 14:30 pm: Star +
Bolivia 14:30 pm: Star +
Brazil 16:30 pm: Star +
Chile 14:30 pm: Star +
Colombia 14:30 pm: Star +
Ecuador 14:30 pm: Star +
USA 12:30 pm ET: Star +
Spain 2:30 am: Star +
Mexico 12:30 pm: Star +
Paraguay 14:30 pm: Star +
Peru 14:30 pm: Star +
Uruguay 14:30 pm: Star +
Venezuela 14:30 pm: Star +
Last game
Millwall
Less than three months have passed since Millwall secured a 2-1 victory at Ashton Gate and climbed into the top half of the Championship.
Since then, the only way has been up for Gary Rowett’s men, losing just twice in that time and picking up 15 points. Millwall’s home form has been a major factor in their successes this season, falling to just two Den defeats in 2022/23, the last of which came way back in mid-September to fellow play-off chasers Queens Park Rangers while the other came at the hands of Reading - the three teams all level on 35 points.
ONE TO WATCH
Flemming, who hails from Amsterdam, began his career in the Netherlands in the Ajax youth system before moving on to PEC Zwolle, where he made 29 Eredivisie appearances before sealing a move to Sittard in August 2020.
The Dutchman then flourished with Fortuna, scoring 12 goals in two consecutive seasons, including strikes against giants Feyenoord, and five goals in his last four matches of the campaign.
Flemming has 10 Championship goals to his name this season, including the winner at Ashton Gate in October.
The forward bagged a hat-trick at Preston North End in early November, and as a result has five goals in his last four games with consecutive strikes against both Wigan and Watford this month.
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Matches won: 35
Matches drawn: 32
Matches lost: 37
Top goalscorer: Zian Flemming (10)
Top assists: Scott Malone (4)
BRISTOL CITY:
Matches won: 37
Matches drawn: 32
Matches lost: 35
Top goalscorer: Tommy Conway (9)
Top assists: Nahki Wells (5)
Referee
Assistant referee: Daniel Leach
Assistant referee: Andrew Aylott
Fourth Official: Abigail Byrne