Bristol City vs Millwall LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
Photo: Bristol City

10:00 AM

9:55 AM

9:50 AM

How and where to watch the Bristol City vs Millwall match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Star +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

9:45 AM

What time is Bristol City vs Millwall match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Bristol City vs Millwall of 29th December 2022 in several countries:

Argentina 14:30 pm: Star +

Bolivia 14:30 pm: Star +

Brazil 16:30 pm: Star +

Chile 14:30 pm: Star +

Colombia 14:30 pm: Star +

Ecuador 14:30 pm: Star +

USA 12:30 pm ET: Star +

Spain 2:30 am: Star +

Mexico 12:30 pm: Star +

Paraguay 14:30 pm: Star +

Peru 14:30 pm: Star +

Uruguay 14:30 pm: Star +

Venezuela 14:30 pm: Star +

9:40 AM

Last game

The two sides last locked horns in mid-October when a Zian Flemming winner ensured the Lions returned to the Capital with all three points; now, 75 days later, the division's second and third longest-serving managers will pit their wits against each other once more.
9:35 AM

Millwall

An impressive campaign to date sees the East London outfit currently occupying the final play-off spot.

Less than three months have passed since Millwall secured a 2-1 victory at Ashton Gate and climbed into the top half of the Championship.

Since then, the only way has been up for Gary Rowett’s men, losing just twice in that time and picking up 15 points. Millwall’s home form has been a major factor in their successes this season, falling to just two Den defeats in 2022/23, the last of which came way back in mid-September to fellow play-off chasers Queens Park Rangers while the other came at the hands of Reading - the three teams all level on 35 points.

9:30 AM

ONE TO WATCH

Zian Flemming signed a long-term contract at Millwall on 24th June 2022, putting pen-to-paper after joining from Eredivisie side Fortuna Sittard for an undisclosed fee.

Flemming, who hails from Amsterdam, began his career in the Netherlands in the Ajax youth system before moving on to PEC Zwolle, where he made 29 Eredivisie appearances before sealing a move to Sittard in August 2020.

The Dutchman then flourished with Fortuna, scoring 12 goals in two consecutive seasons, including strikes against giants Feyenoord, and five goals in his last four matches of the campaign.

Flemming has 10 Championship goals to his name this season, including the winner at Ashton Gate in October. 

The forward bagged a hat-trick at Preston North End in early November, and as a result has five goals in his last four games with consecutive strikes against both Wigan and Watford this month.

9:25 AM

HEAD-TO-HEAD

MILLWALL:

Matches won: 35
Matches drawn: 32
Matches lost: 37

Top goalscorer: Zian Flemming (10)
Top assists: Scott Malone (4)

 

BRISTOL CITY:

Matches won: 37
Matches drawn: 32
Matches lost: 35

Top goalscorer: Tommy Conway (9)
Top assists: Nahki Wells (5)

9:20 AM

Referee

Referee: Dean Whitestone
Assistant referee: Daniel Leach
Assistant referee: Andrew Aylott
Fourth Official: Abigail Byrne
9:15 AM

Eye on the Game

Bristol City vs Millwall, live this Thursday (29), at the The Den, at 14:45 pm ET, for the EFL Championship.
9:10 AM

VAVEL Logo