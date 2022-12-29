Wigan Athletic vs Sunderland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Wigan Athletic vs Sunderland Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Wigan Athletic vs Sunderland EFL Championship match.
What time is the Wigan Athletic vs Sunderland match for EFL Championship Match 2022?
This is the start time of the game Wigan Athletic vs Sunderland of December 29th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM.
Argentina: 3:45 PM.
Bolivia: 2:45 PM.
Brazil: 2:45 PM.
Chile: 2:45 PM.
Colombia: 1:45 PM.
Ecuador: 1:45 PM.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM.
Spain: 9:45 PM.
Mexico: 1:45 PM.
Paraguay: 3:45 PM.
Peru: 2:45 PM.
Uruguay: 3:45 PM.
Sunderland last lineup
These were the XI players who started last game:
Anthony Patterson, Luke O'Nien, Danny Ballard, Dennis Cirkin, Lynden Gooch, Amad Diallo, Daniel Neil, Corry Evans, Ross Stewart, Jack Clarke, and Patrick Roberts.
Anthony Patterson, Luke O'Nien, Danny Ballard, Dennis Cirkin, Lynden Gooch, Amad Diallo, Daniel Neil, Corry Evans, Ross Stewart, Jack Clarke, and Patrick Roberts.
Wigan Athleticlast lineup
These were the XI players who started last game:
Ben Amos, Jack Whatmough, Joe Bennett, Curtis Tilt, Jason Kerr, Graeme Shinnie, Max Power, Will Keane, James McClean, Tendayi Darikwa, Charlie Wyke, and Josh Magennis.
Ben Amos, Jack Whatmough, Joe Bennett, Curtis Tilt, Jason Kerr, Graeme Shinnie, Max Power, Will Keane, James McClean, Tendayi Darikwa, Charlie Wyke, and Josh Magennis.
Sunderland Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Middlesbrough's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Luton. Scottish striker Ross Stewart (#14), is the team's top scorer in the 2022-2023 season with 7 goals in 9 games, he has scored in three games in a row and he does not plan to stop. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Jack Clarke (#20), he plays forward and is the team's top assister with 6 assists in 23 games played. He got his sixth assist in the previous match against Blackpool and could get his seventh on Thursday. Finally, forward Ellis Simms (#9) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the second highest scorer in the team with 6 goals and we could see him scoring against Wigan.
Sunderland in the tournament
The Sunderland soccer team began the regular 2022-2023 season of the EFL Championship (the second division of England soccer), they are in ninth position in the general table with 9 wins, 7 draws and 8 losses, getting 34 points. Sunderland seeks to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win all possible games and they will be promoted. Thursday's game will be very difficult as both teams play at a similar level and Sunderland will play away. Their last game was on December 26, 2022, they won 2-1 against Blackburn Rovers at the Stadium of Light and thus achieved their ninth victory of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Wigan Athletic Players to Watch
There are three Wigan Athletic players we should watch out for and who play a very important role in the team. The first is English striker Will Keane (#10), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 8 goals in 23 games played and he scored in the last game against Hull City. Another player is Charlie Wyke (#9), he plays in the striker position and at 29 years old he is the team's best assister with 2 assists in 15 games and also scored a goal in the last game. He has been a great substitute who gives the team a change every time he steps on the field. And finally, we should be aware of midfielder James McClean (#12), he is the second highest scorer on the team with two goals and the highest assister with 4 assists in just 24 games played.
Wigan Athletic in the tournament
Wigan Athletic had a bad start to the season in the EFL Championship, they are at the bottom of the tournament. Until week 24 of the tournament they have a total of 24 points with 6 games won, 6 tied and 12 lost. They are located in the twenty-third position of the general table and if they want to steal the twenty-second place from Blackpool they must win the game. Their last game was on Monday, December 26, 2022, they lost 4-1 against Middlesbrough at Riverside Stadium and thus achieved their twelfth loss of the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The DW Stadium is located in the city of Wigan, England. It will host this match and has a capacity of 25,138 spectators. It was inaugurated on August 7, 1999, it cost 30 million pounds sterling, it is currently the home of Wigan Athletic and the Wigan Warriors rugby team.