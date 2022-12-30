PSV vs Milan Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here PSV vs Milan Live Score
How to watch PSV vs Milan Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 12:15 pm. ET
USA TV channel (English): there will be no transmission.
USA TV channel (Spanish): there will be no transmission.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for PSV vs Milan: match for Friendly Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Friday, December 30 th.
|
14:15 hours
|
there will be no transmission.
|
Bolivia
|
Friday, December 30 th.
|
13:15 hours
|
there will be no transmission.
|
Brazil
|
Friday, December 30 th.
|
14:15 hours
|
there will be no transmission.
|
Chile
|
Friday, December 30 th.
|
14:15 hours
|
there will be no transmission.
|
Colombia
|
Friday, December 30 th.
|
12:15 hours
|
there will be no transmission.
|
Ecuador
|
Friday, December 30 th.
|
12:15 hours
|
there will be no transmission.
|
Spain
|
Friday, December 30 th.
|
17:15 hours
|
there will be no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Friday, December 30 th.
|
13:15 hours
|
there will be no transmission.
|
USA
|
Friday, December 30 th.
|
12:15 hours
|
there will be no transmission.
|
Mexico
|
Friday, December 30 th..
|
11:15 hours
|
there will be no transmission.
|
Paraguay
|
Friday, December 30 th.
|
14:15 hours
|
there will be no transmission.
|
Peru
|
Friday, December 30 th.
|
12:15 hours
|
there will be no transmission.
|
Uruguay
|
Friday, December 30 th.
|
14:15 hours
|
there will be no transmission.
|
Venezuela
|
Friday, December 30 th.
|
13:15 hours
|
there will be no transmission.
Possible Lineups
PSV lined up as follows with: Benitez, Mwene, Teze, Obispo, Max, Sangare, Van den Heuvel, Saibari, Madueke, Vertessen and Oppegard.
Historic clashes
Watch out for this Milan player
The French striker is still under contract with Milan until 2023.
Watch out for this PSV player
Guti takes off in the midfield, his position is midfielder, but he can also be pivot and offensive midfielder. In addition, the Mexican was renewed until 2025.
Their star player has left
In the Eredivisie with 14 games he scored 9 goals and made 12 assists. In Europa League he scored 3 goals, 2 assists in 5 games. With the Netherlands in 5 games he scored 3 goals.
The sale for the PSV youth player was for 42 million and he will sign until 2028.
How do Milan arrive?
After this game they will face Salernitana in Serie A, they will play a match of maximum importance against Roma, in the Italian Cup they will play the round of 16 against Torino and in the Super Cup against Inter Milan.
Milan are on 33 points in the league, with a big gap with Napoli and behind Juventus with a two-point difference.
How does PSV arrive?
This will be their last test before the reactivation of the league against Sparta Rotterdam which they will play twice, once in the league and once in the cup. They are currently in position 3 of the Eredivisie with 30 points and in Champions League places.