PSV vs Milan Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly 2022 Match
Photo: VAVEL

In a few moments we will share with you the PSV vs Milan live lineups, as well as the latest information from the Philips Stadion.
How to watch PSV vs Milan Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Friday, December 30 th.

USA Time: 12:15 pm. ET

USA TV channel (English): there will be no transmission.

USA TV channel (Spanish): there will be no transmission.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for PSV vs Milan: match for Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game PSV vs Milan: of December 30 2022 in several countries:

Possible Lineups

Milan when they faced Liverpool played as follows with a 4-2-3-1 formation, lining up as follows: Mirante, Kalulu, Thiaw, Gabbia, Pobega, Tonali, Krunic, Adli, Rebic, Lazetic and Saelemaekers.

PSV lined up as follows with: Benitez, Mwene, Teze, Obispo, Max, Sangare, Van den Heuvel, Saibari, Madueke, Vertessen and Oppegard.

Historic clashes

These two teams have faced each other on different occasions in the Champions League, starting in 1992 with a win for Milan, until the 2004 semi-final when PSV beat the red and blacks by 3 goals to 1. The most recent clash was in 2005 when the farmers defeated the Italians in the group stage.
Watch out for this Milan player

Olivier Giroud is the element to follow, with 13 games in Serie A he made 5 goals and 3 assists. The 36-year-old Frenchman has had a great season in the Champions League, in 6 games he scored 4 goals and 2 assists. In the World Cup he continued to shine with 4 goals in 6 games.

The French striker is still under contract with Milan until 2023.

Watch out for this PSV player

Erick Gutierrez is the player to follow for the farmers, in 12 games in the Eredivisie he scored 1 goal and 1 assist. In Europa League he scored 1 goal in 4 games.

Guti takes off in the midfield, his position is midfielder, but he can also be pivot and offensive midfielder. In addition, the Mexican was renewed until 2025.

Photo: PSV
Their star player has left

Cody Gakpo has left PSV, leaving the farmers to join Liverpool in the Premier League. This news has come as a surprise to many, little expected after Cody's great performance at the World Cup.

In the Eredivisie with 14 games he scored 9 goals and made 12 assists. In Europa League he scored 3 goals, 2 assists in 5 games. With the Netherlands in 5 games he scored 3 goals.

The sale for the PSV youth player was for 42 million and he will sign until 2028.

Photo: PSV
How do Milan arrive?

The red-and-black team arrives in a better rhythm of play, with different friendlies played against teams from England such as Arsenal and Liverpool. In their first game they lost on penalties against the Gunners. Against the Reds they won this time in penalties by a difference of one.

After this game they will face Salernitana in Serie A, they will play a match of maximum importance against Roma, in the Italian Cup they will play the round of 16 against Torino and in the Super Cup against Inter Milan.

Milan are on 33 points in the league, with a big gap with Napoli and behind Juventus with a two-point difference.

Photo: AC Milan
How does PSV arrive?

This is a friendly game for the farmers, prior to this match against Milan they come with a victory against Rakow by 4 goals. In their last league game against AZ, they lost by one goal. Their match against Sassuolo was cancelled.

This will be their last test before the reactivation of the league against Sparta Rotterdam which they will play twice, once in the league and once in the cup. They are currently in position 3 of the Eredivisie with 30 points and in Champions League places.

Photo: PSV
The Stadium

The Philips Stadion is the home of PSV and will be the venue for this game. Located in Eindhoven, The Netherlands, with more than 112 years of existence, with different remodeling works done, the most current was in 2002. With a capacity for 35 thousand fans.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2022 in Friendly Match PSV vs Milan Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I'll be your host for this game.
