Singapore vs Vietnam LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Mitsubishi Electric AFF Cup 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow the Singapore vs Vietnam game
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Singapore vs Vietnam, as well as the latest information from the Singapore National Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live updates from VAVEL.
How to watch Singapore vs Vietnam live?
If you want to watch the Singapore vs Vietnam match live, you can follow the game on YouTube
If you want to watch it online,VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match between Singapore vs Vietnam?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 5:30 AM
Brazil: 6:30 AM
Chile: 5:30 AM
Colombia: 4:30 AM
Ecuador: 4:30 AM
USA (ET): 7:30 AM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Paraguay: 7:30 AM
Peru: 7:30 AM
Uruguay: 8:30 AM
Venezuela: 7:30 AM
England: 12:30 AM
Australia : 21:30 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Watch out for this player in Vietnam
Tien Linh Nguyen, 25-year-old midfielder of Binh Duong has scored in both of his games in the AFF championship. He has scored a total of 9 goals for his club this season;
Watch out for this player in Singapore
Shawal Anuar currently plays for Hougang where he has scored a total of 11 goals this season. In addition, the 33-year-old striker has scored in both matches played by his national team during this tournament;
How does Vietnam arrive?
The Vietnam national team has played five friendlies in which it has won all of them: India (0-3), Singapore (0-4), Afghanistan (0-2), Borussia Dortmund (2-1) and the Philippines (1-0). They reached the third round of the World Cup, where they finished bottom of the group with four points, nine points behind Australia, who finished third. They have scored in both matches they have played in this tournament, 6-0 against Laos and 3-0 against Malaysia, i.e. they have not conceded any goals and right now they are the leaders of group B with six points, the same as Malaysia and Singapore;
How does Singapore arrive?
The Singapore national team arrives after playing three friendly matches in which they knew all the signs, as they beat Maldives, drew against India and lost to Vietnam. While in the Asian Cup qualifiers they have been left out by finishing third with only three points. In their first match of this tournament they came from behind against Myanmar to take the first three points, while in their second match they won 0-2 against Laos. They are currently third in the group with six points, but the same as first and second;
Background
A total of 34 times Singapore and Vietnam have met, with Vietnam winning 18 times, Singapore winning 5 times and a total of 11 times the match ended in a draw. The last time they met was in a friendly in September 2022 in which Vietnam won 4-0. They have not met in this AFF championship since 2010 in a group stage match that Vietnam won by the minimum (1-0).
Venue: The match will be played at Singapore's National Stadium, which was inaugurated in 2004 and has a capacity of 55,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Singapore and Vietnam will face each other on the fourth day of the Mitsubishi Electric AFF Cup. Both teams are in group B along with Malaysia, Laos and Myanmar.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Singapore vs Vietnam in the Mitsubishi Electric AFF 2022 Cup.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.