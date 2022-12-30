Liverpool vs Leicester City Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Photo: VAVEL

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Liverpool vs Leicester City match.
What time is Liverpool vs Leicester City match for Premier League Match?

This is the start time of the game Liverpool vs Leicester City of 30th December in several countries:

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

December 30, 2022

15:00 ET

Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.

Argentina

December 30, 2022

17:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Bolivia

December 30, 2022

15:00

Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.

Brazil

December 30, 2022

17:00

WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.

Chile

December 30, 2022

16:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Colombia

December 30, 2022

15:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Ecuador

December 30, 2022

15:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Spain

December 30, 2022

21:00 

DAZN y Movistar +

Mexico

December 30, 2022

14:00

Paramount +

Peru

December 30, 2022

15:00 

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
Watch out for this Liverpool player:

For this match, the player to watch will be left winger and African runner-up; Mohamed Salah. The Pharaoh Salah is the most important piece in the team if we talk about leadership and offense, he is also one of the most experienced men on the field and with the ability to make the difference in such a tight match because his great ball control and dribbling skills between defenders, make him a very dangerous player for the opposing defenses.   

Liverpool's final lineup:

Alison; A. Robertson, V. Van Dijk, J. Matip, T. Alexander Arnold; Thiago, Fabinho, J. Henderson; A. Oxlade-Chamberlain, D. Nunez, M. Salah.
Watch out for this Leicester City player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the emblematic center forward of the Foxes, Jamie Vardy. The English striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert because like a fox, Jamie Vardy knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Leicester City. Likewise, so far this season, the English striker has been of great importance for the former Premier League champions to keep fighting to move up the overall table and get rid of the pressure of being in the relegation places.

Last Leicester City line-up:

D. Ward; L. Thomas, W. Faes, D. Amartey, T. Castagne; B. Soumaré; H. Barnes, K. Dewsbury-Hall, Y. Tielemans, J. Maddison; P. Daka.
Background:

Liverpool and Leicester City have met on a total of 119 occasions (52 wins for the Red's, 25 draws, 41 wins for the Foxes) where the scales are tipped in favor of the home side. In terms of goals, Liverpool have the advantage with 188 goals scored, while Leicester City have scored only 149 goals. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 24 of last season where Liverpool beat Leicester City 2-0.
About the Stadium

Anfield Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in England, is located in the city of Liverpool and is the current home of Liverpool FC, a team that plays its home matches there in the first division of England or better known as the Premier League. Anfield has a very curious history as it used to be the home of Everton, however, the team moved to Goodison Park so the owner of the stadium was forced to found a team so that the stadium would continue to be used, and that is where Liverpool FC was born.

It has the highest distinction by UEFA, that is, it has the four stars so it can be considered an Elite Stadium and can receive commitments of great international importance within the sports field. The record attendance of 61 905 spectators was established in 1952 in an FA Cup match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton.

They want to return to the Big Six of the Premier League.

On the other hand, the Liverpool team arrives to this 18th matchday with a totally different scenario than their rival, to begin with, the Reds were out of the Carabao Cup after losing to Manchester City in the round of 16 of the competition and therefore, they ended up giving the crown to the next winner of the tournament, however, the league is going better as they have gradually regained positions and are looking to get back into the Big Six of the Premier League after having beaten Aston Villa on Boxing Day by a resounding 3-1. At the moment, Liverpool remains in sixth place in the general table with 15 games played, which are broken down into 7 wins, 4 draws and 4 defeats, resulting in 25 points. In the statistics, Liverpool has 31 goals for and 18 against, having a goal difference of +13.
They want to return to the top 10

Despite staying alive in the League Cup or Carabao Cup competition with the objective of reaching Wembley to win the crown of the competition, however, in the Premier League everything is going differently as the Foxes remain in mid-table positions and at times in positions close to the relegation zone due to the great irregularity they have shown this season. Likewise, they need to get the three points after their Boxing Day defeat by the Magpies. At the moment, Leicester City is positioned in 13th place in the general table with 16 games played, with 5 wins, 2 draws and 9 defeats, resulting in 17 points, also, in the statistics they have 25 goals for Leicester City and 28 against, leaving them with a difference of -3.  
The Premier League returns

A whole month was what we had to wait for the return of the actions of the best league in the world; The Premier League. After the break due to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the teams had to work with friendly matches and inter-squad sessions in order not to lose the individual and collective rhythm for the restart of the season. In this match, Liverpool and Leicester City will face each other in the opening of the 18th round of the Premier League in England. On the one hand, the Reds are slowly getting back to winning ways in an attempt to climb up the overall Premier League table and return to the coveted Big Six, because if they stay out of the top positions, they will be out of the European competitions after the end of the season, They also need to heal the wound caused by the Citizens in the round of 16 of the Carabao Cup, as they were the defending champions and will not be able to reach Wembley to try to keep their crown. On the other hand, the Foxes are looking to recover from the defeat they received at the King Power Stadium, as after having faced Newcastle United at home, they conceded 3 goals and returned to the alert zone, so winning will be a must.
Kick-off time

The Liverpool vs Leicester City match will be played at Anfield, in Liverpool, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Premier League: Liverpool vs Leicester City!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
