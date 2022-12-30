Liverpool vs Leicester City Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Liverpool vs Leicester City Live Score
What time is Liverpool vs Leicester City match for Premier League Match?
Live Streams
Country
Date
Local Time
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
USA
December 30, 2022
15:00 ET
Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.
Argentina
December 30, 2022
17:00
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
Bolivia
December 30, 2022
15:00
Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.
Brazil
December 30, 2022
17:00
WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.
Chile
December 30, 2022
16:00
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
Colombia
December 30, 2022
15:00
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
Ecuador
December 30, 2022
15:00
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
Spain
December 30, 2022
21:00
DAZN y Movistar +
Mexico
December 30, 2022
14:00
Paramount +
Peru
December 30, 2022
15:00
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
About the Stadium
It has the highest distinction by UEFA, that is, it has the four stars so it can be considered an Elite Stadium and can receive commitments of great international importance within the sports field. The record attendance of 61 905 spectators was established in 1952 in an FA Cup match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton.