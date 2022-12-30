Celta vs Sevilla Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch LaLiga Match
8:00 AMan hour ago

7:55 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Celta vs Sevilla online and live stream

The match will be broadcast on TUDN.

Celta vs Sevilla can be tuned in from the live streams on the ViX App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

7:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is the match Celta vs Sevilla, matchday 15 of LaLiga?

This is the kick-off time for the Celta vs Sevilla match on December 29, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 14:15 hours

Bolivia: 14:5 hours

Brazil: 14:15 hours

Chile: 14:15 hours

Colombia: 12:15 pm

Ecuador: 12:15 p.m.

Spain: 8:15 p.m.

United States: 12:15 p.m. PT and 2:15 p.m. ET

Mexico: 12:15 p.m.

Paraguay: 12:15 p.m.

Peru: 3:15 p.m. PT and 3:15 p.m. ET

Uruguay: 3:15 p.m. PT and 3:15 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 1:15 p.m.

Japan: 12:15 p.m.

India: 12:15 AM 

Nigeria: 12:15 p.m.

South Africa: 12:15 p.m.

Australia: 3:15 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 1:15 PM

7:45 AM2 hours ago

Sevilla Statements

Jorge Sampaoli spoke ahead of this match: "The team has taken advantage of every training session to have an identity, a form, which has been improving over time and we hope that the demands of the League match, which will be different from the Cup, will have us well prepared".

"I hope that the team can compete with what was prepared, that it has conviction, desire to develop the idea that we have trained with the small group of players that we were able to have and that from that we have options against a strong team at home, competitive and with few players in the World Cup. He has had more time to prepare for the match."

"La Liga is very long, it doesn't end with tomorrow's match, far from it. Every match is important and we have to achieve, with what we can count on, to get out of the uncomfortable place we are in and do it in an organized way and with criteria. That will generate the illusion of winning a match because the team works better collectively than when I arrived".

7:40 AM2 hours ago

How is Sevilla coming?

Sevilla also had a game in the Copa del Rey, the team defeated Juventud Torremolinos three goals to zero, so they are in good shape emotionally.

7:35 AM2 hours ago

How does Celta arrive?

Celta arrives after beating Gernika in the Copa del Rey, so they will be looking to continue the positive streak for this match.

7:30 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at Balaídos Stadium.

The match Celta vs Sevilla will be played at the Balaídos Stadium, located in Celta, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 40 000 people. 
7:25 AM2 hours ago

