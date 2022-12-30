Swansea City vs Watford LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Swansea vs Watford live online
The match will not be broadcast on television.
Swansea vs Watford can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Watford player
Joao Pedro, striker. With 21 years of age, the Brazilian player is being highlighted in the team, this season he has played 20 games in which he has started 17, with 8 goals in the season he is placed as the top scorer of the team, no doubt this player will be essential for Watford to meet its goal of promotion and so far they are doing well.
Watch out for this Swansea player
Joel Piroe, center forward. This season the striker has participated in 21 Championship games and has scored 6 goals, the team has not stood out for scoring many goals, as in total the team has scored 31, for this second half of the season the goals will have to fall and it seems that they have the right player to meet the goal.
🗣 “The result shows the team’s spirit and character. We never stopped believing and we kept sticking to the detail of what we had to do."@joelmrpiroe 💫— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) December 19, 2022
Latest Watford lineup
Bachmann, Hause, Kabasele, Cathcart, Sema, Choudhury, Asprilla, Kayembe, Kamara, Bayo, Pedro.
Latest Swansea lineup
Fisher, Cabango, Naughton, Downes, Grimes, Paterson, Smith, Holf, Christie, Piroe, Obafemi.
Background
Watford 1-2 Swansea
Watford 2-0 Swansea
Swansea 2-1 Watford
Watford 2-1 Swansea
Watford 1-2 Swansea
Arbitration quartet
Watford wants promotion
The Watford team wants to return as soon as possible to the Premier League and is working to meet that goal, the team was relegated last season in a lousy season and now unlike other teams is fighting in the top places, the team is in fourth position with 37 points from 24 games played, Watford has very balanced results even in goal difference, its good position in the table is far from certain, It is important for the team to get positive results in the next few days and so little by little they can already make a difference in the table, the team has only one defeat in the last five days and that defeat was against Milwall in the previous day, with the winter market close to open the players must show their best versions or they could be replaced, although so far they are doing well.
Swansea slips away from the top places
Swansea wants to be relevant in English soccer and achieve promotion to the Premier League, but it seems that their destiny will be to remain in the Championship for at least one more season, the team last season was in 15th position and with no major risk of relegation, their season ended earlier than expected, for the current season the team was having a good performance, but it seems that they have forgotten to get good results, the team is currently positioned in 16th place with 32 points, the team has not won in the last five games, with two defeats and three draws, the team still has time to improve and climb to better positions, as it is three points behind seventh place, being such a close tournament every game is important and for teams with aspirations of promotion, defeats should not be constant, their last game was against Reading and they lost 2-1.
Fundamental duel in the Championship
The Championship continues to advance and day after day the table gets tighter, this season has been quite peculiar, however everything has been for the good of the tournament, this Friday we will see a great duel between Swansea and Watford, two teams that apparently are far apart, but a combination of results would bring it closer, certainly one of the best clashes of the day awaits us at Swansea's home.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Swansea vs Watford live stream, corresponding to the EFL Championship 2022. The match will take place at the Liberty Stadium at 2:45 pm ET.