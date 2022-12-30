Juventus vs Standard Lieja LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Juventus vs Standard Liege?
This is the starting time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:30 AM
Brazil: 9:30 AM
Chile: 8:30 AM
Colombia: 7:30 AM
Ecuador: 7:30 AM
USA (ET): 8:30 AM
Spain: 14:30 PM
Mexico: 7:30 AM
Paraguay: 8:30 AM
Peru: 8:30 AM
Uruguay: 8:30 AM
Venezuela: 8:30 AM
England: 13: 30 AM
Australia : 22:30 AM
India: 17:30 AM
Watch out for this player at Standard Liege
Selim Amallah arrives after a good participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup with the Morocco national team that made history and finished in fourth place. The 26-year-old midfielder has four goals and one assist this season, in his fourth season at the club. The Moroccan player has not scored a goal since August 29, when he scored the winning goal against Kortrijk;
Watch out for this player at Juventus
Moise Kean is Juventus' star player and has taken advantage of this break to take his place in the team. The 22-year-old center forward has scored five goals this season, four in Serie A and one in the UEFA Champions League. The young Italian has scored four goals in the last four games and scored the winning goal for the Turin team in the last match played, which was precisely a friendly against Rijeka;
How is Standard Liege coming along?
Standard Liege drew 0-0 against Gent in their most recent Belgian league match. They have gone seven consecutive matches without a win and have not won a match since November 8, when they won in the Belgian Cup against Dender. In the standings they are currently in sixth place with 29 points, just five points behind the championship group and 17 points off the lead. It only has the league since it is not playing European competition and the Cup was dismissed this month to be beaten in the round of 16 at the hands of Antwerp;
How are Juventus coming along?
Juventus took advantage of this international break to play two friendlies and in both they won 2-0 against Arsenal and last week a goal by Kean gave them the victory against Rijeka, a Croatian team. With these two victories, they have now won five consecutive matches and have not lost since November 2 in the UEFA Champions League group stage against Paris Saint Germain. They have won their last six matches in Serie A and have not lost in this competition since October 8, when they lost against Milan. They are currently third in the Italian league with 31 points, ten points off the lead, which is currently held by Napoli, although they are only one point ahead of fifth. This team has finished third in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League and will play in the round of 32 of the UEFA Europa League;
Background
A total of two times Juventus and Standard Liege have met, this happened in 1982 in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League in which in the match they drew 1-1 and in the second leg the Italian team won 2-0. A total of 14 times Juventus have played against a team from Belgium with a record of 10 wins, two draws and two defeats. While Standard Liege has faced Italian teams 13 times, winning five games, drawing five and losing three;
Venue: The match will be played at the Juventus Stadium located in the city of Turin. It was inaugurated on September 8, 2011 and has a capacity for 41507 spectators.
Preview of the match
Juventus and Standard Liege to meet in a friendly match to take advantage of the stoppage of several international leagues
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Juventus vs Standard Liege in Friendly Match
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match.