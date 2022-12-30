Norwich City vs Reading LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Norwich City vs Reading match?
This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Perú: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 PM
Watch out for this player at Reading
Tom Ince is the team's top scorer with six goals and three assists in the 2022-23 season. The 30-year-old English striker has scored in the last two games he has played;
Watch out for this player at Norwich City
Joshua Sargent has a total of nine goals and two assists this season. The 22-year-old forward, a U.S. national team international, has already recovered from the Qatar 2022 World Cup and last scored on Nov. 12;
How does Reading arrive?
Reading won in their last match they played in a match in which they hosted Swansea City. They have won in three of their last four matches. Right now they are 12th with 35 points, just one point away from the Playoff places.
How are Norwich City coming along?
Norwich City come in after losing their last two games against Luton and Blackburn and have only managed one win in the month of December. Right now in the EFL Championship standings they are at the top of the table with 35 points and just one point away from the Premier League promotion play-off places. They are 10 points clear of the relegation zone.
Background
A total of 29 times Reading and Norwich City have met, with the latter winning on 13 occasions. While nine times Reading have won and seven duels ended in a draw. The last time they met was on October 4 when they drew 1-1. In the last six meetings Norwich managed to win or at least draw;
Venue: The match will be played at Carrow Road, located in Norwich. It was built in 1935 and has a capacity of 27033 spectators.
Preview of the match
Norwich and Reading meet in the 25th round of the EFL Championship;
