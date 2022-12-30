Braga vs Benfica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Primeira Liga Match
Arte: VAVEL Brasil

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
11:00 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Braga vs Benfica on TV and in real time?

Braga vs Benfica

Round 14 of Primeira Liga

Date: November 30, 2022

Time: 5:15 pm ET

Venue: Braga Municipal Stadium, Braga

Broadcast: Star+.

10:55 AM2 hours ago

When is the Braga vs Benfica match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Braga and Benfica will start at 5:15 pm ET, being played at the Estádio Municipal de Braga, in the city of Braga, valid for the 14th round of the Premier League Bwin. The duel will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
10:50 AM2 hours ago

PROBABLE BENFICA:

Vlachodimos; Bah, Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Luis, Fernandez; Neres, Silva, Mario; Ramos.
10:45 AM2 hours ago

PROBABLE BRAGA:

Lima; Fabiano, Niakate, Rodrigues, Borja; Medeiros, Castro, Al-Musrati; R Horta, Ruiz, Banza.
10:40 AM2 hours ago

Roger Schmidt:

Roger Schmidt at the press conference before the Primeira Liga match between Benfica and Braga:

"We are ready, we have been working well."

10:35 AM2 hours ago

HISTORIC:

In 153 games played between the teams, Benfica has won 99 matches, against 24 for Braga, and 30 draws. In the last meeting, valid for the 2021/22 Portuguese Championship, Braga won 3-2.
Photo: Divulgação / Benfica

 

10:30 AM2 hours ago

HOW BRAGA ARRIVES:

Braga are on a good run and are in the Champions League qualification zone. The hosts need a win to keep the gap to their rivals in the fight for third place.

After suffering a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Sporting Sporting in the League Cup, Braga will be looking to quickly put the disappointing defeat behind them to end the year on a high. 

10:25 AM2 hours ago

HOW BENFICA ARRIVES:

The visitors want to maintain their good lead at the top of the championship. At the moment, there are 37 points so far. Benfica is having a great season, both in the national championship and in the Champions League.

Benfica is the sole leader and is trying to maintain the pace it had before the World Cup break. With the victory over second-placed Porto, the gap fell to four points. Thus, German coach Roger Schmidt's men have to win to regain the previous seven-point advantage.

For this match, coach Roger Schmidt will not have the midfielder Enzo Fernandez, world champion for Argentina.

10:20 AM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

This Friday (30), Braga and Benfica return to the field after the break for the World Cup in Qatar. For the 14th round of the Portuguese League, Braga receives Benfica at the Estádio Municipal de Braga, in the city of Braga, starting at 5:15 pm ET (Brasília).

Benfica is widely favored, despite being away from home, but has a stronger and more expensive team. Moreover, the team is the sole leader of the Primeira Liga with 37 points from 13 matches, while Braga is third with 28 points, but does not reach the second place even if it wins, since Porto has 32 points and has already played in the round, so it can not be reached. The ball rolls for Braga x Benfica at 5:15 pm ET, at the Estádio Municipal de Braga, in the city of Braga.

10:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome and welcome to the Braga x Benfica live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it is time for a match between two Portuguese in the first division of the national league: on one side the mighty Benfica, who have a qualified squad and lead the Primeira Liga in isolation. The Incarnates are heading towards a quiet first division title this season. On the other side is Braga. Another strong team in the Portuguese League and trying to chase (without much success) Benfica in the table. The team is third, with 28 points, against 37 for Benfica. Both have 13 games. The match on Friday (30) takes place at the Estadio Municipal de Braga, in the city of Braga, at 17:15 pm ET. Follow everything from the duel between the Portuguese here, in real time from VAVEL Brazil.
VAVEL Logo