Braga vs Benfica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Primeira Liga Match

Where and how to watch Braga vs Benfica on TV and in real time?
Roger Schmidt:
"We are ready, we have been working well."
🎙️ Roger Schmidt na antevisão ao #SCBSLB: "Estamos prontos, temos trabalhado bem." pic.twitter.com/ADmAQX4OID— SL Benfica (@SLBenfica) December 29, 2022
HOW BRAGA ARRIVES:
After suffering a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Sporting Sporting in the League Cup, Braga will be looking to quickly put the disappointing defeat behind them to end the year on a high.
HOW BENFICA ARRIVES:
Benfica is the sole leader and is trying to maintain the pace it had before the World Cup break. With the victory over second-placed Porto, the gap fell to four points. Thus, German coach Roger Schmidt's men have to win to regain the previous seven-point advantage.
For this match, coach Roger Schmidt will not have the midfielder Enzo Fernandez, world champion for Argentina.
TIME AND PLACE!
Benfica is widely favored, despite being away from home, but has a stronger and more expensive team. Moreover, the team is the sole leader of the Primeira Liga with 37 points from 13 matches, while Braga is third with 28 points, but does not reach the second place even if it wins, since Porto has 32 points and has already played in the round, so it can not be reached. The ball rolls for Braga x Benfica at 5:15 pm ET, at the Estádio Municipal de Braga, in the city of Braga.
Round 14 of Primeira Liga
Date: November 30, 2022
Time: 5:15 pm ET
Venue: Braga Municipal Stadium, Braga
Broadcast: Star+.