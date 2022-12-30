Birmingham vs Hull City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Birmingham vs Hull City live match, as well as the latest information from the St Andrew's Stadium.
How to watch Birmingham vs Hull City Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Birmingham vs Hull City match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Birmingham vs Hull City match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Birmingham vs Hull City of December 30th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:45 PM
Bolivia: 3:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Chile: 4:45 PM
Colombia: 2:45 PM
Ecuador: 2:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 4:45 PM
Peru: 2:45 PM
Reino Unido: 7:45 PM
Uruguay: 4:45 PM
Venezuela: 3:45 PM

Key player - Hull City

The presence of Óscar Estupiñán stands out in Hull City. The 26-year-old Colombian striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has nine goals and one assist in 21 games played, where he has started 18 of them. He has 1,500 minutes in total.
Key player - Birmingham

Birmingham's most notable player is Scott Hogan. The 30-year-old Irish striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has nine goals and one assist in 21 games played, where he has started all of them. He has a total of 1,826 minutes.
Birmingham vs Hull City history

These two teams have met 66 times. The statistics are in favor of Birmingham, who have come out victorious on 26 occasions, while Hull City have won on 23 occasions, leaving a balance of 17 draws.

In the EFL Championship...

Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 63 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Birmingham with 24 victories, while Hull City has won 23, for a balance of 16 draws.

If we take into account the number of times that Birmingham has been at home against Hull City in the EFL Championship, there are 31 matches, where the Blues have the advantage with 16 wins over the four that the Tigers have won, and the 11 draws that have taken place.

Hull City

Hull City drew in their most recent game when they hosted Blackpool, their third consecutive draw and their fourth game without a win. If we are talking about winning, the tigers are obliged to do so in order to avoid the bottom of the table for at least one matchday.

Birmingham

Birmingham is coming off a loss in its most recent outing against Burnley. Since resuming activities, they have collected four points out of a possible nine and are obliged to get a win to get into the fight for the promotion places.

The match will be played at St Andrew's Stadium.

The Birmingham vs Hull City match will be played at St Andrew's Stadium, located in the district of Bordesley in the city of Birmingham, England. This stadium, inaugurated in 1906, has a capacity for 30,000 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the EFL Championship match: Birmingham vs Hull City Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
