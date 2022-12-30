Valladolid vs Real Madrid Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Valladolid vs Real Madrid live on TV
Where and how to watch Valladolid vs Real Madrid live online
Valladolid vs Real Madrid can be tuned in from the live streams of the ViX App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match of Valladolid vs Real Madrid, matchday 15 of LaLiga?
Argentina: 16:30 hours
Bolivia: 16:30 pm
Brazil: 16:30 hours
Chile: 16:30 hours
Colombia: 2:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 2:30 p.m.
Spain: 10:30 p.m.
United States: 2:30 p.m. PT and 4:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 2:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 5:30 p.m.
Peru: 5:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 5:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:30 p.m.
Japan: 2:30 p.m.
India: 2:30 p.m.
Nigeria: 2:30 p.m.
South Africa: 2:30 p.m.
Australia: 5:30 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 3:30 p.m.
Real Madrid Statement
"He came back on December 10 and I saw him well. He started to work with the team, played 30' and 45' in the friendlies and he is well, with a huge illusion. He's going to show all his quality in this stretch of the season."
"The calendar is going to demand a lot from us. The Spanish Super Cup, the Club World Cup... there will be a lot of games until March. We will make individual evaluations of the players, that's the key. Today three players who can play tomorrow have returned, but we will have to examine them in detail. We will ration who needs rest and who needs work. The only thing that is clear here is that there will be no days off until March".
"He has trained well and I see him better than before the World Cup. With so many games coming up, he will be one of the players I will use."
"I don't know if they have interest, because they haven't contacted me. I appreciate it, in any case, but my situation is very clear: I'm happy in this adventure and I'm going to continue until Madrid tells me 'it's over."
"It's an issue that doesn't worry me, because I see everyone very plugged in. Ceballos, Asensio, Modric, Kroos... we are going to be able to evaluate all the cases. I want to make one thing very clear: I have full confidence in these players between now and June. If they consider that the best thing to do is to leave, I will be happy too, for them."
"It's a difficult thing to say. His career continues, whether he has a World Cup or not. If he is the best in history? Well, I honestly don't know. In every era there have been very strong players, very much so. I'm not going to say 'Messi is the best in history'. I enjoy the best, I've seen Maradona, Cruyff, I coach the current Ballon d'Or. I don't know who is 'the best in history."
"No! No! I have always said that there is no single way to play soccer and touch is also important. The key is to read the situations of the match, because in 90 minutes many things happen. Sometimes you can't get hung up on touch alone, it can win you a counter or a cross. Soccer is a lot and also touch.
"I do not enter into France's decision. They have evaluated Karim's moment and thought that he would not have a chance to play in the World Cup. Here he returned a player with a lot of illusion, very motivated. He knows that his first part of the season was not good and he wants to demonstrate things in the second part of the season".
