Valladolid vs Real Madrid Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch LaLiga Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Valladolid vs Real Madrid live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Jose Zorrilla. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match. 
Where and how to watch Valladolid vs Real Madrid live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.

Valladolid vs Real Madrid can be tuned in from the live streams of the ViX App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the match of Valladolid vs Real Madrid, matchday 15 of LaLiga?

This is the kick-off time for the Valladolid vs Real Madrid match on December 29, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 16:30 hours

Bolivia: 16:30 pm

Brazil: 16:30 hours

Chile: 16:30 hours

Colombia: 2:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 2:30 p.m.

Spain: 10:30 p.m.

United States: 2:30 p.m. PT and 4:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 2:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 5:30 p.m.

Peru: 5:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 5:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 3:30 p.m.

Japan: 2:30 p.m.

India: 2:30 p.m. 

Nigeria: 2:30 p.m.

South Africa: 2:30 p.m.

Australia: 5:30 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 3:30 p.m.

Real Madrid Statement

Ahead of the match, Carlo Ancelotti spoke at the press conference: "We're doing well, we've got Benzema back and that's good. Those who have been incorporated (Modric, Tchouameni and Camavinga) today have done a specific plan. Everyone is fine, except for Mariano, who suffered a sprained ankle in one of the friendlies."

"He came back on December 10 and I saw him well. He started to work with the team, played 30' and 45' in the friendlies and he is well, with a huge illusion. He's going to show all his quality in this stretch of the season."

"The calendar is going to demand a lot from us. The Spanish Super Cup, the Club World Cup... there will be a lot of games until March. We will make individual evaluations of the players, that's the key. Today three players who can play tomorrow have returned, but we will have to examine them in detail. We will ration who needs rest and who needs work. The only thing that is clear here is that there will be no days off until March".

"He has trained well and I see him better than before the World Cup. With so many games coming up, he will be one of the players I will use."

"I don't know if they have interest, because they haven't contacted me. I appreciate it, in any case, but my situation is very clear: I'm happy in this adventure and I'm going to continue until Madrid tells me 'it's over."

"It's an issue that doesn't worry me, because I see everyone very plugged in. Ceballos, Asensio, Modric, Kroos... we are going to be able to evaluate all the cases. I want to make one thing very clear: I have full confidence in these players between now and June. If they consider that the best thing to do is to leave, I will be happy too, for them."

"It's a difficult thing to say. His career continues, whether he has a World Cup or not. If he is the best in history? Well, I honestly don't know. In every era there have been very strong players, very much so. I'm not going to say 'Messi is the best in history'. I enjoy the best, I've seen Maradona, Cruyff, I coach the current Ballon d'Or. I don't know who is 'the best in history."

"No! No! I have always said that there is no single way to play soccer and touch is also important. The key is to read the situations of the match, because in 90 minutes many things happen. Sometimes you can't get hung up on touch alone, it can win you a counter or a cross. Soccer is a lot and also touch.

"I do not enter into France's decision. They have evaluated Karim's moment and thought that he would not have a chance to play in the World Cup. Here he returned a player with a lot of illusion, very motivated. He knows that his first part of the season was not good and he wants to demonstrate things in the second part of the season".

How does Real Madrid arrive?

Real Madrid arrived on the back of a win over Cádiz in the last matchday before the break, so they will be looking for more points from three.

How does Valladolid arrive?

Valladolid arrives after beating Arenas five goals to one in the Copa del Rey, so they will be looking to continue with this positive streak.

The match will be played at Estadio José Zorrilla.

The Valladolid vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium, located in Valladolid, Spain. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people. 
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Valladolid vs Real Madrid live stream, corresponding to Matchday 15 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio José Zorrilla, at 15:30hrs.
