Chivas vs Cruz Azul LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Final Copa SKY

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Cruz Azul vs Chivas in Copa Sky
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cruz Azul vs Chivas match in the Copa Sky.
What time is Cruz Azul vs Chivas match for Copa Sky?
This is the start time of the game Cruz Azul vs Chivas of December 30th, in several countries:
México: 20:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 23:00 horas
Chile: 23:00 horas
Colombia: 20:00 horas
Perú: 20:00 horas
EE.UU.: 21:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 20:00 horas
Uruguay: 21:00 horas
Paraguay: 20:00 horas
España: 04:00 horas
México: 20:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 23:00 horas
Chile: 23:00 horas
Colombia: 20:00 horas
Perú: 20:00 horas
EE.UU.: 21:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 20:00 horas
Uruguay: 21:00 horas
Paraguay: 20:00 horas
España: 04:00 horas
Where and how to watch Cruz Azul vs Chivas live and in real time
The match will be broadcasted on Sky.
If you want to watch Cruz Azul vs Chivas in streaming it will be available on Blue To Go.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Cruz Azul vs Chivas in streaming it will be available on Blue To Go.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 60th meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great match for both teams, who will be looking to improve their record and tip the scales a little on their side, as the blue-and-whites have 18 wins, the red-and-whites 17 and 24 draws.
Cruz Azul 2-1 Guadalajara, 1 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Cruz Azul 0-1 Guadalajara, 16 Apr, 2022, Liga MX
Guadalajara 1-1 Cruz Azul, 23 Oct, 2021, Liga MX
Cruz Azul 1-0 Guadalajara, 10 Apr, 2021, Liga MX
Guadalajara 0-2 Cruz Azul, 25 Oct, 2020, Liga MX
Cruz Azul 2-1 Guadalajara, 1 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Cruz Azul 0-1 Guadalajara, 16 Apr, 2022, Liga MX
Guadalajara 1-1 Cruz Azul, 23 Oct, 2021, Liga MX
Cruz Azul 1-0 Guadalajara, 10 Apr, 2021, Liga MX
Guadalajara 0-2 Cruz Azul, 25 Oct, 2020, Liga MX
How is Cruz Azul doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have not had a victory in the last matches, their best result was the 1-0 against Atlas in the last tournament, having a streak of 1 victory, 2 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence for the next tournament.
Cruz Azul 2-1 América, 27, Dec, 2022, Sky Cup
Toluca 1-1 Cruz Azul, 22, Dec, 2022, Sky Cup
Pumas 1-2 Cruz Azul, 16, Dec, 2022, Sky Cup
Cruz Azul 0-0 Necaxa, December 12, Dec, 2022, Sky Cup
Monterrey 3-0 Cruz Azul, Oct 15, 2022, Liga MX
Cruz Azul 2-1 América, 27, Dec, 2022, Sky Cup
Toluca 1-1 Cruz Azul, 22, Dec, 2022, Sky Cup
Pumas 1-2 Cruz Azul, 16, Dec, 2022, Sky Cup
Cruz Azul 0-0 Necaxa, December 12, Dec, 2022, Sky Cup
Monterrey 3-0 Cruz Azul, Oct 15, 2022, Liga MX
How are Chivas doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against Santos, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, in order to have confidence for the next tournament.
Atlas 0-1 Chivas, Dec 27, 2022, Sky Cup
Chivas 2-1 Tigres, Dec 22, 2022, Sky Cup
Chivas 4-0 Santos, Dec 19, 2022, Sky Cup
Chivas 1-o Mazatlan, Dec 16, 2022, Sky Cup
Athletic Club 2-0 Guadalajara, 11 Dec, 2022, Friendly Match
Atlas 0-1 Chivas, Dec 27, 2022, Sky Cup
Chivas 2-1 Tigres, Dec 22, 2022, Sky Cup
Chivas 4-0 Santos, Dec 19, 2022, Sky Cup
Chivas 1-o Mazatlan, Dec 16, 2022, Sky Cup
Athletic Club 2-0 Guadalajara, 11 Dec, 2022, Friendly Match
Watch out for this player of La Maquina
The Uruguayan forward, Ignacio Rivero has had a good performance, being the main player of the team in this preseason, being the one who carries the team in the most important moments despite having high caliber competition, who has also been a factor in the last tournament, the Uruguayan played in 3 games scoring 1 goal in this Sky Cup.
Watch out for this Chivas player
The Mexican-Peruvian striker, Santiago Ormeño, 28 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played 14 matches, scoring 1 goal in the last tournament, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will try to take advantage of Alexis Vega coming from a rest due to the World Cup process so he can have the confidence of the coach and look for a place for the next tournament.
Perfect step
Guadalajara has shown good things in this preparatory tournament and has its fans excited for the Clausura 2023.
Antonio Briseño came close to opening the scoring when he took a corner kick, shook off a defensive marker and headed the ball over the crossbar. The ball was deflected by a rival and hit the crossbar.
The Serbian Veljko Paunovic put an end to the Zorros' hegemony over them. Chivas had not beaten Atlas in six matches.
Antonio Briseño came close to opening the scoring when he took a corner kick, shook off a defensive marker and headed the ball over the crossbar. The ball was deflected by a rival and hit the crossbar.
The Serbian Veljko Paunovic put an end to the Zorros' hegemony over them. Chivas had not beaten Atlas in six matches.