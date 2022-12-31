Barcelona vs Espanyol: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Barcelona vs Espanyol Live Score!
How to watch Barcelona vs Espanyol Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN+
VAVEL USA
What time is Barcelona vs Espanyol match for LaLiga?
Argentina: 10:00 AM on DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Bolivia: 9:00 AM
Brazil: 10:00 AM on Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Colombia: 8:00 AM on DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
USA (ET): 8:00 AM on ESPN Deportes y ESPN +
Spain: 2:00 PM on Movistar+, Movistar Laliga, Movistar Laliga 2
Mexico: 78:00 AM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on Tigo Sports +
Peru: 8:00 AM on DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Key player - Espanyol
Key player - Barcelona
Barcelona vs Espanyol history
In LaLiga...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in LaLiga, we count 101 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Barcelona with 101 victories, while Espanyol has managed 34, for a balance of 39 draws.
If we take into account the number of times that Barcelona has played Espanyol at home in LaLiga, there are 87 matches, where the azulgranas have the advantage with 69 wins over the nine that the blue and whites have won, and the nine draws that have taken place.