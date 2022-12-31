Barcelona vs Espanyol: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch LaLiga Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Barcelona vs Espanyol live match, as well as the latest information from the Camp Nou. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Barcelona vs Espanyol Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the match  Barcelona vs Espanyol match your option is: ESPN Deportes

If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Barcelona vs Espanyol match for LaLiga?

This is the start time of the game Barcelona vs Espanyol of December 31st, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 AM on DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Bolivia: 9:00 AM
Brazil: 10:00 AM on Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Colombia: 8:00 AM on DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
USA (ET): 8:00 AM on ESPN Deportes y ESPN +
Spain: 2:00 PM on Movistar+, Movistar Laliga, Movistar Laliga 2
Mexico: 78:00 AM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on Tigo Sports +
Peru: 8:00 AM on DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App

Key player - Espanyol

In Espanyol, the presence of Joselu stands out. The 32-year-old Spanish striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In LaLiga he currently has seven goals and one assist in 14 games played, where he has been a starter in all of them. He has a total of 1260 minutes.
Key player - Barcelona

In Barcelona, the presence of Robert Lewandowski stands out. The 34-year-old Polish striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In LaLiga he currently has 13 goals and four assists in 14 games played, where he has started 13 of them. He has a total of 1067 minutes.
Barcelona vs Espanyol history

These two teams have met 194 times. The statistics are in favor of Barcelona, who have emerged victorious on 117 occasions, while Espanyol have won on 35 occasions, leaving a balance of 41 draws.

In LaLiga...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in LaLiga, we count 101 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Barcelona with 101 victories, while Espanyol has managed 34, for a balance of 39 draws.

If we take into account the number of times that Barcelona has played Espanyol at home in LaLiga, there are 87 matches, where the azulgranas have the advantage with 69 wins over the nine that the blue and whites have won, and the nine draws that have taken place.

Espanyol

Espanyol comes to this match with the need to achieve a victory, as they start this part of the season in 17th place in the table and risk falling into the relegation zone if they do not achieve a victory. The Blue and Whites had two preparatory matches before returning to activities in the Copa Del Rey, where they qualified for the third round. Winning the derby would be a huge boost to try to get better results.
Barcelona

Barcelona comes to this match in the midst of a good present. The blaugrana team did not play preparatory matches in the middle of the World Cup break, so it arrives without rhythm in a certain way. After resuming their activities, they will arrive in second place in the table and know that they must win to retake the lead in LaLiga. The team coached by Xavi has 12 wins in 14 games and will be looking to continue increasing the good statistics they have achieved. Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)
The match will be played at Camp Nou

The Barcelona vs Espanyol match will be played at Camp Nou, located in the district of Las Corts in the city of Barcelona, Spain. This venue, also called Spotify Camp Nou for sponsorship reasons, was inaugurated in 1957 and has a capacity for approximately 100 thousand spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of LaLiga match: Barcelona vs Espanyol Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match.
