Wolves vs Manchester United: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Premier League
Image: Manchester United

Wolverhampton vs Manchester United Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Wolverhampton vs Manchester United match.
How to watch Wolverhampton vs Manchester United Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Wolverhampton vs Manchester United live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO, USA Network, NBC Sports App app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Wolverhampton vs Manchester United match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Wolverhampton vs Manchester United of 31st December 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30AM in Star+, ESPN Argentina
Bolivia: 8:30AM in Star+, ESPN
Brazil: 9:30AM in Star+, ESPN
Chile: 8:30AM in Star+, ESPN Chile
Colombia: 7:30AM in Star+, ESPN
Ecuador: 7:30AM in Star+, ESPN
USA (ET): 8:30AM in Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO, USA Network, NBC Sports App
Spain: 12:30PM in DAZN, DAZN1, Movistar+
Mexico: 7:30AM in Paramount+
Paraguay: 9:30AM in Star+, ESPN
Peru: 7:30AM in Star+, ESPN
Uruguay: 9:30AM in Star+, ESPN
Venezuela: 8:30AM in Star+, ESPN

Referee

Robert Jones will be the match referee, with Lee Betts and Ian Hussin as assistants. The fourth official will be Thomas Bramall. Darren England will be in charge of VAR, with Harry Lennard as assistant referee.
Probable Manchester United

The probable Manchester United for this game is: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lisandro Martínez and Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes; Antony, Martial and Rashford.

Probable Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton's probable line-up for the match is: José Sá, Semedo, Collins, Kilman and Ait-Nouri; Matheus Nunes, Rúben Neves and João Moutinho; Hwang, Diego Costa and Gonçalo Guedes.
Injuries

On the Wolves side Chiquinho, Pedro Neto and Sasa Kalajdzic are absent, while on the United side Sancho, Dalot, Lindelof and McTominay are all absent for the match.
Ten Hag

Manchester United's manager Erik Ten Hag talked about the player that will replace Cristiano Ronaldo in the squad and also talked about Pele: "We are looking for the right player for our squad, and that has to match sporting criteria, but also financial criteria. We need good players, not just numbers, you need quality players to cover that. This is very sad news, one of the biggest or maybe the biggest death. My condolences to the family members. For the whole soccer community, we have lost a great personality, a great soccer player, winner of three World Cups. That is gigantic. Over a thousand goals, I think over 1200 goals. He was elegant and I think he changed the game. He was a gentleman in every respect."
Lopetegui

Julen Lopetegui, Wolverhampton's manager, spoke about reinforcements in this winter window and how to get the team out of the relegation zone: "We have to work in two directions. The most important direction is to fight every match to overcome the opponent and fight for the three points. Then we have to look for options to improve the squad in the positions we think we need and, of course, this is Matt's (the club's director of soccer) job. We are working, the most important thing is to fight for the three points. The club is responsible and is working to improve the squad."
Premier League

Manchester United is in fifth position in the Premier League with 29 points, one point below Tottenham, four behind Newcastle, six behind Manchester City and 11 behind leaders Arsenal, as well as being one point above Liverpool and five above Brighton and Chelsea. Wolverhampton on the other side are on 13 points in 18th position, inside the relegation zone, tied with Nottingham Forest, as well as one above bottom-placed Southampton, one below West Ham and Everton, the first teams outside the relegation zone, two below Leeds and three below Bournemouth.
Last Matches: Manchester United

Manchester United come into this game on the back of one loss and two wins in recent games. On December 10, in a friendly match during the World Cup break, the loss was to Betis, with Fekir's goal, making the score 1-0. In the League Cup, playing on Wednesday (21), the victory was 2-0 over Burnley, with goals from Eriksen and Rashford. Finally, on Tuesday (27), the victory was over Nottingham Forest, 3-0, with goals from Rashford, Martial, and Fred.
Last Matches: Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton come into this game on the back of three straight wins. On December 14, still in a friendly match during the World Cup break, the victory was over Cadiz, 4-3. After that, in the League Cup, the victory came at home on Tuesday (20), over Gillingham, 2-0, with goals from Jimenez and Ait-Nouri. Finally, on Monday (26), the victory was away against Everton, 2-1, with Mina opening the scoring for Everton, but Podence equalizing in the first half and, in the 50th minute, Ait-Nouri turning the match.
Wolverhampton vs Manchester United

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
