Manchester City vs Everton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2022 Match

Manchester City vs Everton can be tuned in from Paramount Plus live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Everton player
Anthony Gordon, striker. With 21 years old the young Englishman has the great responsibility of wearing the 10 on his back, in this his fourth season with the team has a great challenge ahead after overcoming the previous season, the player has three goals and is the top scorer of the team, it is clear that Everton does not generate much danger as it has only scored 12 goals, for this second half the team must improve and make them score more goals.
Watch out for this Manchester City player
Erling Haaland, striker. With 22 years old the young star of Norway aims to break all records of goals worldwide, the player stands out for the scoring ability that is not lost even after changing clubs, for this season he is making his debut in the Premier League and it seems that he had years there because in 14 games played he has already scored 20 goals, the player makes use of his physical ability and with that he has scored goals from another planet.
Latest Everton lineup
Pickford; Patterson, Mina, Tarkovski, Mykolenko, IWOBI, Onana, Gueye, Gordon, Maupay, McNeil.
Latest Manchester City lineup
Ederson; Ake, Akanji, Stones, Lewis, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Grealish, Haaland, Mahrez.
Face to face
Everton 0-1 Manchester City
Manchester City 3-0 Everton
Manchester City 5-0 Everton
Everton 1-3 Manchester City
Manchester City 2-1 Everton
Arbitration quartet
Central: Andy Madley. Assistants: Simon Bennett, Timothy Wood. Fourth official: Josh Smith.
Everton at the bottom again
Everton comes from a great battle to avoid relegation last season, undoubtedly something happens in the team that have delivered very bad seasons despite the efforts to bring the best coaches and players, the current coach Frank Lampard came to the team in a tense situation, but already with a more extensive work in the team has failed to lift it, many factors have been against them as they have had their best players in very long injuries and many others have left looking for a better team, Everton was saved from relegation by just four points, at the end of the season they got good results and that allowed them to stay, for this season the team has 14 points after 16 rounds, Everton has only won three games and a defeat this round could be fatal as a combination of results would put them in the relegation zone, Everton comes from losing 2-1 to Wolves in a last minute defeat.
Manchester City wants another win
Manchester City wants its third championship to continue with the power it has shown in recent years, the team led by Pep Guardiola has dominated the Premier League in a great way and each season is reinforced with great players, for this season Herling Haland arrived to score the goals that the team needed, the team only has one pending account and that is the Champions League, they are currently in second place in the Premier League with 35 points in 15 rounds, although the team has been vulnerable at times, the rest of the contending teams have also suffered and that has caused City to drop points and not have great consequences, this match against Everton is important because the team does not want to let Arsenal, who leads the table, escape, their last defeat was against Brentford in the last game before the World Cup and after the resumption of the Premier League they beat Leeds 1-3.
Three crucial points
In the Premier League every duel has its importance for the teams, in this round Manchester City will receive Everton in what will be a great show as both need the three points, the circumstances are very different since City wants to stay in the fight for first place and Everton does not want to get into the relegation zone another season, so it will be a great duel full of emotions.
