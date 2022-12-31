Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
How and where to watch the Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace match live?
What time is Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace match for Premier League?
This is the start time of the game Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace of 31th December 2022 in several countries:
Argentina 14:00 pm: Star +
Bolivia 14:00 pm: Star +
Brazil 16:00 pm: Star +
Chile 14:00 pm: Star +
Colombia 14:00 pm: Star +
Ecuador 14:00 pm: Star +
USA 12:00 pm ET: Star +
Spain 2:00 am: Star +
Mexico 12:00 pm: Star +
Paraguay 14:00 pm: Star +
Peru 14:00 pm: Star +
Uruguay 14:00 pm: Star +
Venezuela 14:00 pm: Star +
On the game
Interview
“Obviously getting promoted mid-year was huge for me and the club; that was a big lift. We had a good break and then we went back to the Premier League where everyone wants to be. It hasn't been a bad start to the season either, so we're looking forward to the next few weeks first and then it should be another good year. Getting promoted was probably the highlight because the Premier League is where I've always wanted to play my football. Being in the league for two years has been good for me to grow and build, but I'm really happy to be back in the Premier League. I would say keep supporting me and keep believing It's easier now than the last time I was in the Premier League because of the goals I have behind me. Since then, I feel like I've grown a lot mentally and physically. We expect another tough game on Saturday because all Premier League games are tough. We know we need to prepare well and it's a home game so we definitely want to win. There are a lot of games coming up now so we will all work together under Gaz to get as many points as we can," said Dominic Solanke.
Embezzlement
Against Bournemouth, Ferguson, Johnstone, McArthur, Mitchell and Tomkins are out.
Embezzlement
Against Crystal Palace, Neto and Brooks are out. Fredericks, Stanislas and Tavernier are doubts.
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace is in 11th place in the Premier League, with 5 wins, 4 draws and 6 defeats in the competition. In the last round, the team lost, by 3x0, to Fulham.
Patrick Vieira's charges are in the expected place for the team: the middle of the table.
Bournemouth
Bournemouth is in 14th place in the Premier League, with 4 wins, 4 draws and 8 losses in the competition. In the last round, the team lost, by 2x0, to Chelsea.
At the start of the PL, Bournemouth were considered the biggest favorites for relegation in the competition.
However, the team has been competitive and remains a few positions above the last placed, although the defeats in the last rounds serve as a warning.
Crystal Palaceprobable lineup
Guaita; Clyne, Anderson, Guehi, Ward; Olise, Doucoure, Schlupp; Eze, Edouard, Zaha. Coach: Patrick Vieira
Bournemouth probable lineup
Travers; Smith, Senesi, Kelly, Zemura; Cook, Lerma, Billing; Christie, Solanke, Anthony. Coach: Gary O'Neil.
Eye on the Game
Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live this Saturday (31), at Vitality Stadium, at 12:00 pm (Brasília time), for the Premier League.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Premier League: Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace Live Updates!
My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!