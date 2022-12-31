Brighton vs Arsenal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Last Arsenal lineup
1. Robert Sanchez.
30. P. Estupiñán.
6. L. Colwill.
5. L. Dunk.
34. J. Veltman.
13. P. Groß.
25. M. Caicedo.
22. K. Mitoma.
14. A. Lallana.
7. S. March.
11. L. Trossard.
Latest Brighton lineup
1. A. Ramsdale.
4. B. White.
12. W. Saliba.
6. Gabriel Magalhães.
3. K. Tierney.
8. M. Ødegaard.
5. T. Partey.
34. G. Xhaka.
7. B. Saka.
14. E. Nketiah.
11. Gabriel Martinelli.
Arsenal's key player
He has great talent with the ball at his feet, and showed great skills in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, so this afternoon he could help his team to a fifth consecutive victory.
Brighton's key player
The 28-year-old Belgian player will be fundamental for the team to be able to face a very organized Arsenal at the time of defending. He will have to give his best effort in order to get a point in today's match.
Winning streak for Arsenal
However, Arsenal will be looking to get back to winning ways as they did the day before when they defeated West Ham 3-1, with goals from Saka, Martinelli and Nketiah, all of them in the second half after starting from behind.
Brigton wants to keep on adding
They took all three points with a 3-1 win over Southampton, with goals from Lallana, March and an own goal from Perraud.
The match will be played at the Falmer
The Brighton vs Arsenal match will be played at the Falmer stadium, in Brighton, United Kingdom with a capacity of 31,800 people.
Also named the American Express Community Stadium for sponsorship reasons or simply as The Amex, it serves as the venue for Brighton & Hove Albion's home matches.
Construction of the stadium began in 2008, opening in 2011 with the Sussex Senior Challenge Cup final match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Eastbourne Borough.
The first league match played at the stadium was against Doncaster Rovers; this club was also Brighton & Hove's last opponent in their last match at their old stadium, the Goldstone Ground.
Among the most important events inside the stadium was the 2015 Rugby World Cup.
Today we will have a great match in the Premier League, as the Brighton team that has serious aspirations for a place in some European competition, receives the best of the tournament.
Arsenal can not slow down the pace of play, as in second place is Manchester City who also wants the title this season, but the Gunners are superior in virtually every aspect of the game.
It will undoubtedly be a match that both teams will want to go out and win at all costs.