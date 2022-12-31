Brighton vs Arsenal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League

How and where to watch Brighton vs Arsenal live online Premier League game

The match will be broadcasted live on television on Telemundo and Universo.
To follow the broadcast on digital platforms, you will also be able to find it at Universo Now.
Last Arsenal lineup

The visitors used these elements as starters for their last game:

1. Robert Sanchez.

30. P. Estupiñán.

6. L. Colwill.

5. L. Dunk.

34. J. Veltman.

13. P. Groß.

25. M. Caicedo.

22. K. Mitoma.

14. A. Lallana.

7. S. March.

11. L. Trossard.

Latest Brighton lineup

This is how the home team came out to face their opponents in the previous day's match:

1. A. Ramsdale.

4. B. White.

12. W. Saliba.

6. Gabriel Magalhães.

3. K. Tierney.

8. M. Ødegaard.

5. T. Partey.

34. G. Xhaka.

7. B. Saka.

14. E. Nketiah.

11. Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal's key player

The visiting team has a very coarse squad, which has given a great Premier League tournament, however one of the players who has stood out the most has been the Brazilian striker Gabriel Martinelli. 

He has great talent with the ball at his feet, and showed great skills in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, so this afternoon he could help his team to a fifth consecutive victory. 


Brighton's key player

One of the best players for the home team, and the team's best striker, is none other than Leandro Trossard, who has been very important for Brighton's offense. 

The 28-year-old Belgian player will be fundamental for the team to be able to face a very organized Arsenal at the time of defending. He will have to give his best effort in order to get a point in today's match.  

Winning streak for Arsenal

The away team has a total of four consecutive wins in the Premier League, but that's not all, the Gunners' last defeat was back in September when they lost to Manchester United.

However, Arsenal will be looking to get back to winning ways as they did the day before when they defeated West Ham 3-1, with goals from Saka, Martinelli and Nketiah, all of them in the second half after starting from behind. 

Brigton wants to keep on adding

Of the last five games for the home team, they have managed to win three of them, but that's not all, they also came from winning the previous matchday. 

They took all three points with a 3-1 win over Southampton, with goals from Lallana, March and an own goal from Perraud. 

The match will be played at the Falmer

 

The Brighton vs Arsenal match will be played at the Falmer stadium, in Brighton, United Kingdom with a capacity of 31,800 people.

Also named the American Express Community Stadium for sponsorship reasons or simply as The Amex, it serves as the venue for Brighton & Hove Albion's home matches.

Construction of the stadium began in 2008, opening in 2011 with the Sussex Senior Challenge Cup final match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Eastbourne Borough. 

The first league match played at the stadium was against Doncaster Rovers; this club was also Brighton & Hove's last opponent in their last match at their old stadium, the Goldstone Ground.

Among the most important events inside the stadium was the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

 

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Premier League match: Brighton vs Arsenal Live Updates!

 

My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

Today we will have a great match in the Premier League, as the Brighton team that has serious aspirations for a place in some European competition, receives the best of the tournament. 

Arsenal can not slow down the pace of play, as in second place is Manchester City who also wants the title this season, but the Gunners are superior in virtually every aspect of the game. 

It will undoubtedly be a match that both teams will want to go out and win at all costs. 

