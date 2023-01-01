Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea in Premier League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea match in the Premier League.
What time is Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea match for Premier League?
This is the start time of the game Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea of January 01st, in several countries:
México: 10:30 horas CDMX
Argentina: 12:30 horas
Chile: 11:30 horas
Colombia: 10:30 horas
Perú: 10:30 horas
EE.UU.: 11:30 horas ET
Ecuador: 10:30 horas
Uruguay: 12:30 horas
Paraguay: 11:30 horas
España: 17:30 horas
Where and how to watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea live
The match will be broadcast on Sky.
If you want to watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea in streaming it will be available on Blue To Go and Paramount Plus.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea in streaming it will be available on Blue To Go and Paramount Plus.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 94th meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and tip the balance a little to their side, as the Blues have it in their favor with 40 wins, 28 draws and 25 for Nottingham.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been total for Chelsea, who have 5 wins, leaving Nottingham without a victory.
Chelsea 2-0 Nottingham Forest, 5 Jan, 2020, FA Cup
Chelsea 2-0 Nottingham Forest, 5 Jan, 2019, FA Cup
Chelsea 5-1 Nottingham Forest, 20 Sep, 2017, English League Cup
Chelsea 3-0 Nottingham Forest, 28 Jan, 2007, FA Cup
Chelsea 2-0 Nottingham Forest, 10 Jan, 2000, FA Cup
Chelsea 2-0 Nottingham Forest, 5 Jan, 2020, FA Cup
Chelsea 2-0 Nottingham Forest, 5 Jan, 2019, FA Cup
Chelsea 5-1 Nottingham Forest, 20 Sep, 2017, English League Cup
Chelsea 3-0 Nottingham Forest, 28 Jan, 2007, FA Cup
Chelsea 2-0 Nottingham Forest, 10 Jan, 2000, FA Cup
How are Nottingham coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have only had one defeat in the last matches, being the 3-0 against Manchester United in a past match, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 defeat, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in the beginning of this tournament.
Manchester United 3-0 Nottingham Forest, Dec 27, 2022, English Premier League
Blackburn Rovers 1-4 Nottingham Forest, Dec 21, 2022, English League Cup
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace, 12 Nov, 2022, English Premier League
Nottingham Forest 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur, 9 Nov, 2022, English League Cup
Nottingham Forest 2-2 Brentford, 5 Nov, 2022, English Premier League
Manchester United 3-0 Nottingham Forest, Dec 27, 2022, English Premier League
Blackburn Rovers 1-4 Nottingham Forest, Dec 21, 2022, English League Cup
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace, 12 Nov, 2022, English Premier League
Nottingham Forest 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur, 9 Nov, 2022, English League Cup
Nottingham Forest 2-2 Brentford, 5 Nov, 2022, English Premier League
How are Chelsea coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have only had one win in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Bournemouth, having a streak of 1 win, 0 draws and 4 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this start of the tournament.
Chelsea 2-0 AFC Bournemouth, Dec 27, 2022, English Premier League
Aston Villa 1-0 Chelsea, 11 Dec, 2022, Friendly
Newcastle United 1-0 Chelsea, 12 Nov, 2022, English Premier League
Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea, 9 Nov, 2022, English League Cup
Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal, 6 Nov, 2022, English Premier League Chelsea snapped a three-game losing streak with a 2-0 win over Bournemouth, with goals from Kai Havertz and Mason Mount giving the London club all three points and moving them up to eighth in the Premier League.
Chelsea 2-0 AFC Bournemouth, Dec 27, 2022, English Premier League
Aston Villa 1-0 Chelsea, 11 Dec, 2022, Friendly
Newcastle United 1-0 Chelsea, 12 Nov, 2022, English Premier League
Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea, 9 Nov, 2022, English League Cup
Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal, 6 Nov, 2022, English Premier League Chelsea snapped a three-game losing streak with a 2-0 win over Bournemouth, with goals from Kai Havertz and Mason Mount giving the London club all three points and moving them up to eighth in the Premier League.
Watch out for this Nottingham Forest player
The Nigerian striker, Taiwo Awoniyi has had a good performance, being the main player of the team this season, being the one who carries the team in the most important moments despite having high caliber competition as the Welshman Brennan Johnson, the African striker played in 14 games, 7 as a starter and 7 as a substitute scoring 3 goals.
Watch out for this Chelsea player
The German midfielder, Kai Havertz, 23 years old, has had a good performance, the midfielder has played 14 games, 2 as a substitute and 12 as a starter, scoring 4 goals so far in the tournament, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will seek to take advantage of the opportunities and prove that he is to break the rival goals.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Premier League match. The match will take place at the City Ground, at 11:30 am.