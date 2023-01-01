Blackpool vs Sunderland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
WatchBlackpool vs Sunderland Live Score Here
Open quotes!
"We thought that the two goals could have been avoided, but I think that, with the exhibition, we tried as much as possible to tie and it was not possible. "
"We started well like the last game, we recently talked about how we need to start games better. The performances since the break have been very good, but we just haven't won the points we probably should have done, " Added her husband.
" There's a game on Sunday, so we just have to recover quickly and get back to playing. The table speaks for itself, at the end of the day the table doesn’t lie and we need to start racking up as many points as possible. how can we do it.
"We were probably unlucky not to get a few more points in the last few games, especially in the game against Hull, the sending off hurt us a lot and even then we could have won more points later. It's the expulsion and today we're pushing for a draw, but it wasn't meant to be.
"They are an upside, they will probably go up and if we can push a side like that for 90 minutes to 100 minutes. the background, there is no That's why we can't do this to everyone."
“For me it was making sure they believed in something to get something out of the game, obviously you can't really counter the way we conceded the second one, we really didn't see or expect that the way we did. It was just making sure they believed they were capable of winning a game, coming back from adversity.
"They've already done that before this season, we know very well there's a fighting spirit there and I want to make sure they can keep doing that. There will be two or three teams at some point that lose spirit when they go through a rough patch. and we need to make sure we're not one of them."
"They had a right to go and made life very uncomfortable for them and we're going to need that," added Appleton.
"They showed the reason for being where they are, the quality they had in the area in attack, but I think they also showed defensively, knowing when to defend from the start, knowing when to block and sometimes we kept asking questions, but they found the right answers. that moment."
Likely Blackpool!
How do Blackpool arrive?
Speak up, Tony Mowbray!
“They all get in a bad mood when they leave because they think they can score, but my job is to score. incorporate everyone, but also try to make them humble enough to understand that it's not possible. about them.''
“I tell them I love them all, but I can’t pick eight forwards and attacking midfielders because we have to try to win the match.''
“Football is the best game in the world. It is always balanced, but there are There's a lot of riches on the offensive end of the field right now, whereas a few months ago we didn't have any strikers. Now it looks like we're level with them.''
“We have defensive injuries so we’ll have to try to get them back, but things definitely look better on the other side.”
"He ran 11,500 meters and broke his own record for distance covered in the last two games. He needed a break and I felt like we could get through this game without his expertise.''
"We will have to assess whether it was right for him to enter the field, but he had trained for a few days and was very confident, ready and excited. a big frustration for us, it's of course.''
" a calf injury. He hurt his calf. He's been training the last four or five days with the team, and maybe a week before that, and he's been doing well. well.
"He was looking forward to coming with us this week and getting on the field, but as soon as he pushed, he felt it. – [in the locker room], but he's going to be fine."