Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa - Premier League
Photo: AP

5:00 AM2 hours ago

4:55 AM2 hours ago

4:50 AM2 hours ago

4:45 AM2 hours ago

Possible line-ups

Aston Villa: 4-4-2 formation with Olsen; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Buendia; Ings and Watkins. 

 

Tottenham: 3-4-3 formation with Lloris; Davies, Dier, Lenglet; Doherty, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Son, Richarlison, Kane. 

4:40 AM2 hours ago

Key Player- Aston Villa

Tyrone Mings is a key defensive element for the Villains, the defender has been present in 16 games, making 7 tackles, 19 interceptions, 64 clearances and 78 recoveries. His contribution will be important to slow down the powerful attack of their rivals. 
4:35 AM3 hours ago

Key player - Tottenham

Harry Kane is the player to watch for Spurs, in 16 games this 22/23 Premier League season he has 13 goals and 1 assist. 

 

The Englishman not only scores goals, but also sets up his teammates, allowing them to get into the goal area with greater ease. 

4:30 AM3 hours ago

How do Aston Villa fare?

The villains are coming off the back of a 3-1 defeat in the resumption of the Premier League. Currently, they are in tenth place with 18 points.  

 

Next matchday, on 4 January, they host Wolverhampton at home.

4:25 AM3 hours ago

How are Tottenham coming into the game?

Spurs come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw with Brentford. They are currently in fifth place with 30 points.

 

Their next game is against Crystal Palace on 4 January at Selhurst Park.

4:20 AM3 hours ago

The Stadium

Tottenham Stadium is the home of Spurs, will host this game between Tottenham vs Aston Villa. Opened on 13 April 2019, it replaced White Hart Lane, the former home of Spurs. With a capacity of 62,850 thousand spectators.
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
4:15 AM3 hours ago

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa matchday 18 of the Premier League. The match will take place at Tottenham Stadium at 8:00 am.

 

