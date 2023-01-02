Rangers vs Celtic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Premiership

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Rangers vs Celtic live?
If you want to watch the match Rangers vs Celtic live you can follow it on Star +
What time is the match between Rangers vs Celtic?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 5:30 AM
Brazil: 6:30 AM
Chile: 5:30 AM
Colombia: 4:30 AM
Ecuador: 4:30 AM
USA (ET): 7:30 AM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Paraguay: 7:30 AM
Peru: 7:30 AM
Uruguay: 8:30 AM
Venezuela: 7:30 AM
England: 12:30 AM
Australia : 21:30 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Watch out for this player at Celtic
Kyogo Furuhashi is the top scorer in the Scottish league with 14 goals and one assist, plus one goal in the League Cup and one assist in the UEFA Champions League. The 27-year-old has scored four goals in the last three games he has played.
Watch out for this player at Rangers
Antonio Colak has scored 14 goals this season. The Croatian striker has not played since December 10 due to injury and has not scored since last October 29 when Rangers beat Aberdeen 4-1.
How are Celtic coming along?
Celtic has a total of 12 consecutive matches without defeat and has not lost since September 18, when they lost at St Mirren. This team is the leader of the Scottish Premiership with 54 points, nine points ahead of second-placed Rangers, their next rival. After finishing fourth in the group stage, they are eliminated from the European competitions and still have the League Cup, in which they are in the semifinals, and the Scottish Cup.
How are the Rangers coming along?
Rangers have now won five in a row and are unbeaten in seven consecutive matches. They have not lost since November 6, when they were defeated at St Johnstone. They are currently second in the Scottish league with a total of 45 points, nine points behind Celtic, who currently lead the standings. Despite their elimination in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League they are still alive in the League Cup where they are already qualified for the semi-finals and also in the Scottish Cup.
Background
Numerous clashes between Rangers and Celtic Glasgow with a favorable balance for the first of them who has won 155 times, 140 wins are for Celtic Glasgow while 93 times the match has ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was in September 2022 in which Celtic won 4-0.
Venue: The match will be played at the Ibrox Stadium, located in Glasgow, which was built in 1899 and has a capacity of 50817 spectators.
Preview of the match
Rangers and Celtic meet in the 20th round of the Scottish Premiership
Rangers and Celtic meet in the 20th round of the Scottish Premiership
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo