Stoke City vs Preston LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship

How to watch Stoke City vs Preston?
If you want to watch Stoke City vs Preston live on TV, your option is Sky Sports.
What time is Stoke City vs Preston in EFL Championship?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.
Brazil: 10:00 hrs.
Chile: 9:00 hrs.
Colombia: 9:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.
Spain: 16:00 hrs.
México: 9:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 10: 00 hrs.
Peru: 9:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
England: 15: 00 hrs
EEUU:10:00 hrs.
Australia: 00:00 hrs.
Watch out for this player at Preston
Ched Evans stands out in Preston where he has five goals and one assist. The veteran striker from Wales has not scored since December 10, when he scored a brace to help his team beat Blackburn.
Watch out for this player at Stoke City
Lewis Baker is the team's top scorer with five goals and four assists. The 27-year-old English midfielder has five goals and four assists. He has not scored since November 5, although he did not prevent his team's defeat against Birmingham.
How is Preston coming along?
Preston arrive after three consecutive defeats and have won only one of their last five games. In the last one they lost 2-0 against West Bromwich. Right now they are 16° with a total of 34 points, eight points clear of the relegation zone and four points away from the Playoff places for promotion to the Premier League.
How are Stoke City coming along?
Stoke City lost their most recent match on December 30, when they lost by the minimum against Burnley (0-1). They have only won one game out of the last five matches they have played. They are currently in last place with 30 points, four points clear of the relegation places and eight points off the Playoff positions.
Background
Numerous clashes between these two teams with a favorable balance for Preston who have won 44 times while 33 times Stoke City have won. 23 times has ended this clash between these two teams. The last time they met was on October 15, 2022 in a match that Stoke City won away thanks to goals from Campbell and Smallbone;
Venue: The match will be played at the Bet365 Stadium, a stadium built in 1997 with a capacity of 28,383 spectators.
Preview of the match
Stoke City and Preston meet in the match corresponding to the 26th round of the EFL Championship.
