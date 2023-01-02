Montpellier vs Marseille LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Montpellier vs Marseille
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Montpellier vs Marseille as well as the latest information from the Stade de la Mosson. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Montpellier vs Marseille?
If you want to watch the match Montpellier vs Marseille ;live you can follow it on television through Star +
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is Montpellier vs Marseille in Ligue 1?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 PM,
Argentina: 15:00 PM,
Bolivia: 15:00 PM.
Brasil: 15:00 PM.
Chile: 14:00 PM.
Colombia: 13:00 AM.
Ecuador: 13:00 AM.
USA (ET): 13:00 AM.
Spain: 19:00 PM,
Mexico: 13:00 AM.
Paraguay: 15:00 PM.
Peru: 15:00 PM.
Uruguay: 15:00 PM.
Venezuela: 14:00 AM.
Watch out for this player at Marseille
Alexis Sánchez, an experienced striker in Europe's top leagues, is the team's most important player, having scored five goals in Ligue 1, plus two goals and an assist in the UEFA Champions League. The 34-year-old Chilean has not scored in Ligue 1 since November 13.
Watch out for this player at Montpellier
Elye Wahi, only 19 years old, is one of the sensations of the Ligue, having scored a total of seven goals and one assist this season. The young French striker arrives after scoring in his team's last match;
How is Marseille coming along?
Marseille scored in their last match of the year when they defeated Toulouse 6-1 at home. A team that has four consecutive matches in the French league in which it is in third place with 33 points, seven points behind the UEFA Champions League places and nine points behind the leader of Ligue 1, Paris Saint Germain;
How is Montpellier coming along?
Montpellier said goodbye to 2022 after winning 0-2 at Lorient. This was the team's only win in its last eight matches in Ligue 1, in which it sits 13th on 17 points, four points clear of the relegation zone;
Background
In the meetings between these two teams, Marseille has won 34 times, Montpellier has won 17 times and a total of 24 meetings have ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was last April 2022 in which Marseille won 2-0. In the last seven meetings, Marseille have either drawn or won.
Venue: The match will be played at the Stade de la Mosson, a stadium built in 1972 with a capacity of 32900 spectators.
Preview of the match
Montpellier and Marseille meet in the 17th matchday of Ligue 1.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Montpellier vs Marseille in Ligue 1
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.