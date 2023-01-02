Brentford vs Liverpool Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Brentford vs Liverpool Live Score
What time is Brentford vs Liverpool match for Premier League Match?
|
Where to watch Brentford vs Liverpool around the world?
|
Country
|
Start date
|
Local time
|
TV CHANNELS AND STREAMS
|
United States
|
January 2, 2023
|
12:30 ET
|
Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.
|
Argentina
|
January 2, 2023
|
14:30
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Bolivia
|
January 2, 2023
|
13:30
|
Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.
|
Brazil
|
January 2, 2023
|
14:30
|
WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.
|
Chile
|
January 2, 2023
|
14:30
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Colombia
|
January 2, 2023
|
12:30
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Ecuador
|
January 2, 2023
|
12:30
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Spain
|
January 2, 2023
|
18:30
|
DAZN y Movistar +
|
Mexico
|
January 2, 2023
|
11:30
|
Paramount +
|
Peru
|
January 2, 2023
|
12:30
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
Watch out for this Liverpool player:
Liverpool's final line-up:
Watch out for this Brentford player:
Last Brentford line-up:
Background:
About the Stadium
It is the current home of Brentford, a club that plays its home matches there in the Premier League and is also the current home of the London Irish Rugby Club, a team that replaced Griffin Park. The first soccer match at the stadium took place on September 1, 2020, when Brentford drew 2-2 against Oxford United in a pre-season friendly.