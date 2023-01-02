Brentford vs Liverpool Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
8:30 AM36 minutes ago

Tune in here Brentford vs Liverpool Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Brentford vs Liverpool match.
8:25 AM41 minutes ago

What time is Brentford vs Liverpool match for Premier League Match?

This is the start time of the game Brentford vs Liverpool of 2nd January in several countries:

Where to watch Brentford vs Liverpool around the world?

Country

Start date

Local time

TV CHANNELS AND STREAMS

United States

January 2, 2023

12:30 ET

Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.

Argentina

January 2, 2023

14:30

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Bolivia

January 2, 2023

13:30

Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.

Brazil

January 2, 2023

14:30

WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.

Chile

January 2, 2023

14:30

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Colombia

January 2, 2023

12:30

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Ecuador

January 2, 2023

12:30

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Spain

January 2, 2023

18:30 

DAZN y Movistar +

Mexico

January 2, 2023

11:30

Paramount +

Peru

January 2, 2023

12:30 

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
8:20 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Liverpool player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the left winger and African runner-up; Mohamed Salah. The Pharaoh Salah is the most important piece in the team if we talk about leadership and offense, he is also one of the most experienced men on the field and with the ability to make the difference in such a tight match because his great ball control and dribbling skills between defenders, make him a very dangerous player for the opposing defenses, so the opposing defenses must be attentive at all times of Mohamed Salah as a single oversight could end in a goal in favor of the Red's.

8:15 AMan hour ago

Liverpool's final line-up:

Alison; A. Robertson, V. Van Dijk, J. Matip, T. Alexander Arnold; Thiago, Fabinho, J. Henderson; A. Oxlade-Chamberlain, D. Nunez, M. Salah.
8:10 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Brentford player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the Bees' Spanish goalkeeper; David Raya. The young Brentford goalkeeper has undoubtedly been a key player since his arrival in the Premier League as he not only established himself as a starter for the team, but also due to his great performances, he managed to be considered by the Spanish national team so Raya has seen a great growth in Brentford. Likewise, David Raya has been a key factor in the decisive matches of Brentford where his great reflexes and elasticity have made dream saves, avoiding the fall of his frame and the fall of the bee's so if Liverpool wants to get the three points, they will have to beat the great wall imposed by David Raya.

8:05 AMan hour ago

Last Brentford line-up:

David Raya; M. Jorgensen, E. Pinnock, B. Mee; M. Rasmussen, M. Jensen, C. Norgaard, V. Jalnet, R. Henry; B. Mbeumo, I. Toney.
8:00 AMan hour ago

Background:

Brentford and Liverpool have met on a total of 17 occasions (3 wins for Brentford, 4 draws, 10 wins for Liverpool) where the scales are tipped in favor of the away side. In terms of goals, Liverpool have the advantage with 38 goals scored, while Brentford have scored only 21 goals. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 22 of last season where Liverpool beat Brentford 3-0.
7:55 AMan hour ago

About the Stadium

The Brentford Community Stadium is a sports venue located in the city of Brentford, England and is intended for the professional practice of first division soccer or popularly known as Premier League and professional Rugby. It has a capacity to accommodate 17,250 spectators seated in both sports and was inaugurated on September 1, 2021, being one of the newest stadiums throughout the United Kingdom, also has several routes of arrival so it is one of the most accessible for residents and tourists.

It is the current home of Brentford, a club that plays its home matches there in the Premier League and is also the current home of the London Irish Rugby Club, a team that replaced Griffin Park. The first soccer match at the stadium took place on September 1, 2020, when Brentford drew 2-2 against Oxford United in a pre-season friendly.

7:50 AMan hour ago

They want to return to the Big Six of the Premier League

On the other hand, the Liverpool team arrives to this 19th matchday with a totally different panorama than their rival, for starters, the Red's were out of the Carabao Cup after losing to Manchester City in the round of 16 of the competition and therefore, they ended up giving the crown to the next winner of the tournament, however, the league is going better as they have gradually regained positions and are looking to get back into Champions League places after having beaten Leicester City last day. At the moment, Liverpool is in sixth place in the general table with 16 games played, with 8 wins, 4 draws and 4 defeats, resulting in 28 points. In the statistics, Liverpool has 33 goals for and 19 against, having a goal difference of +14.  
7:45 AMan hour ago

Little by little, they are getting closer to the top places.

For their part, Brentford have tried to continue surprising in this Premier League campaign, as they have been hard-working to get into the top 10 of the Premier League and so far they are starting to dream of getting into the Big Six of the league this season. In their last match they beat West Ham 2-0, where they imposed conditions at the start of last matchday. Currently, they are in 9th position in the general table with 17 games played, with 5 wins, 8 draws and 4 defeats for a total of 23 points, and a total of 27 goals scored and 27 goals conceded.
7:40 AMan hour ago

The Premier League returns

A whole month was what we had to wait for the return of the actions of the best league in the world; The Premier League. After the break due to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the teams had to work with friendly matches and inter-squad sessions in order not to lose their individual and collective rhythm for the restart of the season. In this match, Brentford and Liverpool will face each other at the Brentford Communnity Stadium with the aim of getting the first three points of 2023 on the way to the second half of the season, both teams have maintained a regular rhythm throughout this campaign and that has allowed them to position themselves in the mid-table area with some chances to fight for the Big Six of the Premier League. Also, getting the win this matchday will serve to raise the spirits and confidence within both teams as the knockout rounds of the FA Cup is just around the corner, a round where it is known for not having second chances so arriving in the best way to face their corresponding match will be vital. Finally, the second part of the 22/23 season will demand a lot from the teams as those who play in several competitions will have a very tight schedule, full of physical wear and tear and with few days of rest to close the season in May, so it will be a big factor to rotate the starting squads in order to avoid any injury to the players.
7:35 AM2 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Brentford vs Liverpool match will be played at Brentford Community Stadium, in Brentford, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:30 pm ET.
7:30 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Premier League: Brentford vs Liverpool!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo