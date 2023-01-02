West Bromwich vs Reading: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is West Bromwich vs Reading match for EFL Championship?
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Bolivia: 11:00 AM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Chile: 12:00 PM
Colombia: 10:00 AM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 12:00 PM
Peru: 10:00 AM
United Kingdom: 3:00 PM
Uruguay: 12:00 PM
Venezuela: 11:00 AM
West Bromwich vs Reading history
In the EFL Championship...
Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 31 duels, where the numbers are in favor of West Bromwich with 18 victories, while Reading has won six, for a balance of seven draws.
If we take into account the times that West Bromwich have played Reading at home in the EFL Championship, there are 15 matches, where the Baggies have the advantage with 11 wins over the two that the Royals have won, and the two draws that have been given.
Reading
Reading have made a good start since returning to competitive action. Although they drew in their most recent game against Norwich, they have three wins in their last five games, which, in a way, makes for a decent performance. However, they will need to get a win to avoid losing ground.
West Bromwich
West Bromwich have just won their most recent game against Preston North End and have had a good return to action after the World Cup. Of the five games they have played since the Championship restarted, they have won four, so they have been reborn in the season and are now approaching the top of the table, dreaming of fighting for the possibility of returning to the Premier League at the end of the campaign.