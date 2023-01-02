West Bromwich vs Reading: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the West Bromwich vs Reading live match, as well as the latest information from the The Hawthorns. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
What time is West Bromwich vs Reading match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game West Bromwich vs Reading of January 2nd, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 PM
Bolivia: 11:00 AM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Chile: 12:00 PM
Colombia: 10:00 AM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 12:00 PM
Peru: 10:00 AM
United Kingdom: 3:00 PM
Uruguay: 12:00 PM
Venezuela: 11:00 AM

Key player - Reading

In Reading, the presence of Thomas Ince stands out. The 30-year-old English striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has six goals and three assists in 25 games played, where he has started 24 of them. He has a total of 2,175 minutes.
Key player - West Bromwich

In West Bromwich, the presence of Brandon Thomas-Asante stands out. The 24-year-old English striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has five goals in 17 games played, where he has started nine of them. He has 855 minutes in total.
West Bromwich vs Reading history

These two teams have met 43 times. The statistics are in favor of West Bromwich, who have been victorious on 20 occasions, while Reading have won on 13 occasions, leaving a balance of 10 draws.

In the EFL Championship...

Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 31 duels, where the numbers are in favor of West Bromwich with 18 victories, while Reading has won six, for a balance of seven draws.

If we take into account the times that West Bromwich have played Reading at home in the EFL Championship, there are 15 matches, where the Baggies have the advantage with 11 wins over the two that the Royals have won, and the two draws that have been given.

Reading

Reading have made a good start since returning to competitive action. Although they drew in their most recent game against Norwich, they have three wins in their last five games, which, in a way, makes for a decent performance. However, they will need to get a win to avoid losing ground.

West Bromwich

West Bromwich have just won their most recent game against Preston North End and have had a good return to action after the World Cup. Of the five games they have played since the Championship restarted, they have won four, so they have been reborn in the season and are now approaching the top of the table, dreaming of fighting for the possibility of returning to the Premier League at the end of the campaign.

The West Bromwich vs Reading match will be played at The Hawthorns, located in the city of West Bromwich, England. This venue, inaugurated in 1900, has a capacity for 26,287 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the EFL Championship match: West Bromwich vs Reading Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
