Swansea City vs Burnley LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship 2023 Match

Follow here Swansea City vs Burnley Live Score
What time is the Swansea City vs Burnley match for EFL Championship Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Swansea City vs Burnley of January 2nd in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM.
Bolivia: 10:00 AM.
Brazil: 11:00 AM.
Chile: 11:00 AM.
Colombia: 9:00 AM.
Ecuador: 9:00 AM.
United States (ET): 10:00 AM.
Spain: 4:00 PM.
Mexico: 9:00 AM.
Paraguay: 11:00 AM.
Peru: 10:00 AM.
Uruguay: 11:00 AM.
Swansea City last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Steven Benda, Harry Darling, Ben Cabango, Matt Grimes, Ryan Manning, Joel Latibeaudiere, Luke Cundle, Oliver Joseph Cooper, Jay Fulton, Liam Cullen, and Joël Piroe.
Burnley last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Aro Muric, Louis Beyer, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ian Maatsen, Vitinho, Josh Brownhill, Josh Cullen, Jack Cork, Jay Rodriguez, Barnes, Nathan Tella, and Johann Gudmundsson.
Burnley FC Players to Watch
There are three Burnley FC players we should watch out for and who play a very important role in the team. The first is English striker Jay Rodriguez (#9), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 9 goals in 21 games played and scored in the previous game against Rotherham United. Another player is Josh Brownhill (#8), he plays in the midfielder position and at the age of 26 is the team's top assister with 6 assists in 24 games. And finally, we should keep an eye on midfielder Nathan Tella (#23), he is the second highest scorer on the team with 8 goals in 22 games played and we could see him score again on Monday.
Burnley FC in the tournament
Burnley had a good start to the season in the EFL Championship, sitting at the top of the tournament table. Until week 25 of the tournament they have a total of 50 points after 14 games won, 8 tied and 2 lost. They are located in the first position of the general table and if they want to stay in that place they must win the game. Their last game was on December 30, ending in a 1-0 win against Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium and in doing so they secured their fourteenth win of the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
Swansea City Players to Watch
There are three Swansea City players we should watch out for and who play a very important role in the team. The first is Dutch forward Joël Piroe (#17), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 8 goals in 22 games played and he scored two goals in the last game against Watford. Another player is Matt Grimes (#8), he plays in the midfielder position and at the age of 27 is the team's best assister with 6 assists in 24 games played. And finally, we should keep an eye on delnayero Olivier Ntcham (#10), he is the team's second highest scorer with five goals in 22 games played and we could see him score again on Monday.
Swansea City in the tournament
Swansea City had a bad start to the season in the EFL Championship, it is in the middle of the tournament table. Until week 25 of the tournament they have a total of 32 points after 8 wins, 8 draws and 8 losses. They are located in the sixteenth position of the general table and if they want to steal fifteenth place from Birmingham City they must win the game. Their last match was on December 30, ending in a 4-0 win against Watford at the Swansea.com Stadium, earning them their eighth win of the season. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
The stadium
The Swansea.com Stadium is located in the city of Swansea, Wales. It will host this match and has a capacity of 20,532 spectators. It was inaugurated on July 10, 2005, cost £27 million to build and is currently the home of Swansea City.