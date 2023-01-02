QPR vs Sheffield United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship 2022 Match
Image: Sheffield United

Stay tuned for the QPR vs Sheffield Wednesday live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for QPR vs Sheffield Wednesday live, as well as the latest information from the Loftus Road Stadium. 
Where and how to watch QPR vs Sheffield Wednesday live online

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.

QPR vs Sheffield Wednesday can be tuned in from the live streams on the ESPN+ App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the match of QPR vs Sheffield Wednesday, matchday 15 of LaLiga?

This is the kick-off time for QPR vs Sheffield Wednesday, January 2, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 16:00

Bolivia: 16:00

Brazil: 16:00 hours

Chile: 16:00 hours

Colombia: 14:00 hours

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

Spain: 22:00 hours

United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET

Mexico: 14:00 hours

Paraguay: 17:00 hours

Peru: 17:00 hours

Uruguay: 17:00 hours

Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.

Japan: 14:00 hours

India: 14:00 AM 

Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.

South Africa: 2:00 p.m.

Australia: 17:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 3:00 p.m.

QPR Statement

Neil Critchley spoke ahead of the match: "Your character is tested all the time, that's the nature of this division. It's up to us now to go out and do better in both boxes than we did against Luton. You learn a lot in adversity. We weren't in love on Thursday night and we weren't good enough."

"We will have to be at our best, we have to improve and we have to do it quickly."

"We want to test ourselves against the best opponents in the division and Sheffield United are one of the best teams in this league." 

"They have a very strong team and it is now up to us to show a response after a disappointing result."

"They have good attacking players but they can hurt you in different areas of the pitch. You look at Billy Sharp, Oliver Norwood, very experienced players at this level, and they have quality all over the pitch."

"He was desperate to stay and we didn't want to take him off because he was a threat, but unfortunately that was necessary. 

"We have a bit of sickness in camp at the moment and some of the players have suffered, but that is no excuse for the Luton result." 

"We will have to see if Stefan and Leon will be available, Stefan is a bit further along than Leon, but they are both training on the grass again, which is good news."

"Hopefully now we won't have any more injury problems, we can rest and recover and be ready for a really tough game."

How does Sheffield arrive?

Sheffield come into this game on the back of beating Blackpool two goals to one, so they will be going all out to make it three.

How are QPR coming into the game?

QPR comes into this match after losing to Luton three goals to nil in this competition, so they will be looking to get back to winning ways by beating Sheffield Wednesday at home.

The match will be played at Loftus Road Stadium.

The match QPR vs Sheffield Wednesday will be played at Loftus Road Stadium, located in London, England. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people. 
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the QPR vs Sheffield Wednesday, matchday 26 of the Championship. The match will take place at Loftus Road Stadium, at 15:00.
