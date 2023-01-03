Leicester City vs Fulham Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Foto: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
11:00 AM8 minutes ago

Tune in here Leicester City vs Fulham Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Leicester City vs Fulham match.
10:55 AM13 minutes ago

What time is Leicester City vs Fulham match for Premier League Match?

This is the start time of the game Leicester City vs Fulham of 3rd January in several countries:

Where to watch Leicester City vs Fulham around the world?

Country

Start date

Local time

TV CHANNELS AND STREAMS

United States

January 3, 2023

14:45 ET

Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.

Argentina

January 3, 2023

16:45

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Bolivia

January 3, 2023

15:45

Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.

Brazil

January 3, 2023

16:45

WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.

Chile

January 3, 2023

16:45

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Colombia

January 3, 2023

14:45

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Ecuador

January 3, 2023

14:45

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Spain

January 3, 2023

20:45 

DAZN y Movistar +

Mexico

January 3, 2023

13:45

Paramount +

Peru

January 3, 2023

14:45 

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
10:50 AM18 minutes ago

Watch out for this Fulham player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the scorer of the Serbian team and national team; Aleksandar Mitrovic. The center forward stood out last season for being the scorer of the team and also for winning the scoring championship in the Championship, as it was normal to expect a goal from the Serbian, after being promoted to the Premier League, Mitrovic showed that competing at the highest level does not weigh him down at all, as he has kept fighting in the scoring charts and continues to make a difference in the matches.  

10:45 AM23 minutes ago

Fulham's final lineup:

M. Rodák; A. Robinson, T. Ream, T. Adarabioyo, K. Tete; Joao Palhinha, H. Reed; N. Kebano, A. Pereira, B. Reid; A. Mitrovic.
10:40 AM28 minutes ago

Watch out for this Leicester City player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the Foxes' iconic center forward Jamie Vardy. The English striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert because like a fox, Jamie Vardy knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Leicester City. Likewise, so far this season, the English striker has been of great importance for the former Premier League champions to keep fighting to move up the overall table and get rid of the pressure of being in the relegation places.

10:35 AM33 minutes ago

Last Leicester City line-up:

D. Ward; L. Thomas, W. Faes, D. Amartey, T. Castagne; B. Soumaré; H. Barnes, K. Dewsbury-Hall, Y. Tielemans, J. Maddison; P. Daka.
10:30 AM38 minutes ago

Background:

Leicester City and Fulham have met on a total of 86 occasions (28 wins for Leicester, 18 draws, 40 wins for Fulham) where the scales are tipped in favor of the away side. In terms of goals, Fulham have the advantage with 151 goals scored, while Leicester City have scored only 140 goals. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 22 of the 2020/21 season where Leicester City beat Fulham 2-0.
10:25 AM43 minutes ago

About the Stadium

The King Power Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in England where Leicester City Football Club, a team that plays in the English First Division or popularly known as Premier League, plays its matches. It was inaugurated in July 2002, with a capacity of 32,262 spectators, making it the nineteenth stadium with the largest capacity in England.

Also, the King Power Stadium is a licensed stadium in the world of video games thanks to the soccer simulator; FIFA. The venue was included in 2015 after Leicester City was promoted to the top flight of English soccer so it got its participation within the game.

10:20 AMan hour ago

They want to be in the Big Six of the Premier League.

On the other hand, the Fulham team comes to this match with a much better outlook than the Foxes, as Fulham is currently positioned in the mid-table zone and with ample possibilities of continuing to move up in the overall table, as the last results achieved have allowed them to position themselves within the top 10 of the league, threatening to enter the Big Six if they continue with this great performance for the second half of the season. 
10:15 AMan hour ago

They need to get the win

On the other hand, Leicester City needs to start scoring points if they do not want to return to the relegation places as in the beginning of the season, since the restart of the soccer activities in England, Leicester City has only 1 win and 2 defeats, The victory was enough to keep them alive in the Carabao Cup while the two defeats in the Premier League have complicated their outlook as the opportunity to get into the top 10 of the table is far away, also, they come from a very tough defeat against Liverpool because despite being superior, two own goals scored by Wout Faes caused the defeat of the Foxes last matchday.  
10:10 AMan hour ago

The Premier League returns

A whole month was what we had to wait for the return of the actions of the best league in the world; The Premier League. After the break due to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the teams had to work with friendly matches and inter-squad sessions in order not to lose their individual and collective rhythm for the restart of the season. In this match, Leicester City and Fulham will face each other with the aim of getting the final three points before having another break in the Premier League, both teams are in mid-table positions and are looking to continue moving up the table, On the other hand, Fulham wants to stay in the top 10 of the league and if possible, get into the fight to enter the Big Six, so losing is not an option in this duel. Also, getting the victory in this match will serve to raise the spirits and confidence within both teams because the knockout rounds of the FA Cup is just around the corner, a round where it is known for not having second chances so arriving in the best way to face their corresponding match will be vital. Finally, the second part of the 22/23 season will demand a lot from the teams as those who play in several competitions will have a very tight schedule, full of physical wear and tear and with few days of rest to close the season in May, so it will be a big factor to rotate the starting squads in order to avoid any injury to the players.
10:05 AMan hour ago

Kick-off time

The Leicester City vs Fulham match will be played at King Power Satdium, in Leicester, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
10:00 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Premier League: Leicester City vs Fulham!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo