Leicester City vs Fulham Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Leicester City vs Fulham Live Score
What time is Leicester City vs Fulham match for Premier League Match?
|
Where to watch Leicester City vs Fulham around the world?
|
Country
|
Start date
|
Local time
|
TV CHANNELS AND STREAMS
|
United States
|
January 3, 2023
|
14:45 ET
|
Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.
|
Argentina
|
January 3, 2023
|
16:45
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Bolivia
|
January 3, 2023
|
15:45
|
Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.
|
Brazil
|
January 3, 2023
|
16:45
|
WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.
|
Chile
|
January 3, 2023
|
16:45
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Colombia
|
January 3, 2023
|
14:45
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Ecuador
|
January 3, 2023
|
14:45
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Spain
|
January 3, 2023
|
20:45
|
DAZN y Movistar +
|
Mexico
|
January 3, 2023
|
13:45
|
Paramount +
|
Peru
|
January 3, 2023
|
14:45
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
Watch out for this Fulham player:
Fulham's final lineup:
Watch out for this Leicester City player:
Last Leicester City line-up:
Background:
About the Stadium
Also, the King Power Stadium is a licensed stadium in the world of video games thanks to the soccer simulator; FIFA. The venue was included in 2015 after Leicester City was promoted to the top flight of English soccer so it got its participation within the game.