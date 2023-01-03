Cacereño vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Copa del Rey Match
Image: Real Madrid

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Cacereño vs Real Madrid live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Principe Felipe.
Where and how to watch Cacereño vs Real Madrid online and live in Copa del Rey

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports.
Cacereño vs Real Madrid can be tuned in from Blue To Go's live streams. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the match Cacereño vs Real Madrid, match corresponding to the Copa del Rey?

This is the kick-off time for the Cacereño vs Real Madrid match on January 3, 2023 in several countries:


Argentina: 16:00 hours

Bolivia: 16:00 hours

Brazil: 16:00 hours

Chile: 16:00 hours

Colombia: 14:00 hours

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

Spain: 22:00 hours

United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET

Mexico: 14:00 hours

Paraguay: 17:00 hours

Peru: 17:00 hours

Uruguay: 17:00 hours

Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.

Japan: 14:00 hours

India: 14:00 AM 

Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.

South Africa: 2:00 p.m.

Australia: 17:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 15:00 hours

Principe Felipe Stadium

It is the stadium where the Club Polideportivo Cacereño plays, it has a capacity for 7 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on March 26, 1977, it is one of the smallest stadiums in the Spanish Second Division, and it is already full for tomorrow's match between Cacereño and Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey (King's Cup), we are expecting a great match with a fan base that is excited and excited to welcome one of the best clubs in Europe, Real Madrid, in this tournament.

Absences

Neither team has any injured or suspended players, despite this, Carlo Ancelotti will rest several first team players for the weekend's match against Villareal, while Cacereño will have all its players for what will be one of the most important matches in its history, so both teams are in good shape.
Background

These two teams have never met, this will be the first time and as we mentioned before, Real Madrid will be the favorite to win the ticket to the next round, having a better squad despite playing away at the Principe Felipe Stadium, we expect a great match in the Copa del Rey.
Key Player Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior:

Left back born in Brazil, he is 22 years old and is one of the great promises for his country, last year in the Spanish League he had a record of 6 goals scored and 3 assists, he is national selected with Brazil with whom he already has 20 games played, 2 goals scored and even playing the Qatar 2022 World Cup, he will seek this year to break his own records and continue adding titles with his team and with his country.

Key Player Cacereño

Ruben Solano:

He is the scorer of Club Cacereño, he is 29 years old and last year he totaled 23 games played, 7 goals scored, he will seek this year to double that figure and continue to be the surprise of the tournament by eliminating Real Madrid, he has never been national selected with Spain, but without a doubt he is a complete striker and will seek to generate danger in the rival area.

How is Real Madrid coming along?

Real Madrid comes from defeating Valladolid 2-0 in the Spanish League to remain in the fight along with Barcelona for the overall leadership of the competition, the goals were scored by Karim Benzema 83' and 89', the Merengues will face Cacereño in the Copa del Rey, a match in which they will be strong favorites to get their ticket to the next round and in which Carlo Ancelotti will surely keep many of his stars in preparation for the match against Villareal at the weekend, so the two teams will play a match that gives a ticket to the next round.
How does Cacereño arrive?

The Club Polideportivo Cacereño comes from eliminating Girona from the Copa del Rey with a score of 2-1, one of the great surprises that this tournament has left us, the goals were courtesy of David Grande 17', Ivan Fernandez 61' by Cacereño and the solitary goal of Girona was scored by Valentin Mariano 31', in this way Cacereño will face Real Madrid in a very complicated mission for them, facing undoubtedly one of the best clubs in the world.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

The match will take place at the Principe Felipe Stadium, at 14:00 (CDMX).
