Cacereño vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Copa del Rey Match

Stay tuned to follow Cacereño vs Real Madrid live in the Copa del Rey
Where and how to watch Cacereño vs Real Madrid online and live in Copa del Rey
Cacereño vs Real Madrid can be tuned in from Blue To Go's live streams.
What time is the match Cacereño vs Real Madrid, match corresponding to the Copa del Rey?
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Bolivia: 16:00 hours
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 22:00 hours
United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 17:00 hours
Peru: 17:00 hours
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.
Japan: 14:00 hours
India: 14:00 AM
Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.
South Africa: 2:00 p.m.
Australia: 17:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 15:00 hours
Principe Felipe Stadium
Absences
Background
Key Player Real Madrid
Left back born in Brazil, he is 22 years old and is one of the great promises for his country, last year in the Spanish League he had a record of 6 goals scored and 3 assists, he is national selected with Brazil with whom he already has 20 games played, 2 goals scored and even playing the Qatar 2022 World Cup, he will seek this year to break his own records and continue adding titles with his team and with his country.
Key Player Cacereño
He is the scorer of Club Cacereño, he is 29 years old and last year he totaled 23 games played, 7 goals scored, he will seek this year to double that figure and continue to be the surprise of the tournament by eliminating Real Madrid, he has never been national selected with Spain, but without a doubt he is a complete striker and will seek to generate danger in the rival area.