Espanyol vs Celta LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Copa del Rey

How to watch Espanyol vs Celta de Vigo?
If you want to watch the Espanyol vs Celta de Vigo match live, it can be followed on television through ESPN +
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is Espanyol vs Celta de Vigo in Copa del Rey?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 PM,
Bolivia: 15:00 PM.
Brasil: 15:00 PM.
Chile: 14:00 PM.
Colombia: 13:00 AM.
Ecuador: 13:00 AM.
USA (ET): 13:00 AM.
Spain: 19:00 PM,
Mexico: 13:00 AM.
Paraguay: 15:00 PM.
Peru: 15:00 PM.
Uruguay: 15:00 PM.
Venezuela: 14:00 AM.
Watch out for this player at Celta de Vigo
Iago Aspas has seven goals and three assists this season. The 35-year-old striker, who was left out of the Spanish national team's squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, has not scored in an official match since November 5 against Osasuna;
Watch out for this player at Espanyol
Joselu, third top scorer in LaLiga with eight goals and one assist in his first season with the Perico team. The 32-year-old striker has just scored in the last game to rescue a point for Espanyol;
How is Celta de Vigo coming along?
Celta de Vigo comes from a point in the last game of 2022 at home against Sevilla. In their previous round of the Copa del Rey they defeated Gernika 0-3 with goals from Carles Pérez, Aidoo and Luca de la Torre. They are currently 17th in the Spanish league standings with 13 points and only one point above the relegation places;
How is Espanyol coming along?
Espanyol arrives after earning a point in the Catalan derby against FC Barcelona. While in the Copa del Rey they arrive after eliminating Atlético Paso by 0-1 thanks to Melamed's solitary goal ten minutes from the end. In the LaLiga standings they are 16th in the league with 13 points and only one point ahead of the relegation zone;
Background
A total of 120 matches have been played between these two teams, with a favorable balance for Espanyol, which has won 51 times, Celta de Vigo 40 times and on 29 occasions the match ended in a draw. While in the Copa del Rey they have met on nine occasions, with five for Espanyol, three draws and only one victory for the Galician team. The last time they met in the Copa del Rey was in 2011, also in the round of 32 in a tie that Espanyol won 4-2;
Venue: The match will be played at the RCDE Stadium, which was built in 2009 and has a capacity of 40,500 spectators.
Preview of the match
Espanyol and Celta de Vigo will face each other in the knockout round of the Copa del Rey;
