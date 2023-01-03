Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Manchester United vs Bournemouth live from the Premier League 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Manchester United vs Bournemouth live corresponding to Matchday 17 of the 2022-2023 Premier League, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from Old Trafford. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth online and live in the Premier League 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Manchester United vs Bournemouth match in various countries:
Argentina: 17 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 16 hours on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 5:00 p.m. on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 17 hours on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 15 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 15 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 15 hours on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 21 hours in Movistar+
Mexico: 14 hours on Paramount+
Paraguay: 17 hours on Star+
Peru: 15 hours in Star+
Uruguay: 17 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 16 hours on Star+
PHilip Billing, a must see player!
The Bournemouth forward is one of the great references of his club on offense and the team's top scorer. Billing is looking to continue his development in European football and be a key player for Bournemouth in attack. This is one of Bournemouth's promises and his offensive contribution is vital to the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the forward participated in 42 games where he got 11 assists and 10 goals. The Dane had a great start to the season and, for now, he has 4 goals and 1 assist in 15 games played.
How does Bournemouth arrive?
Bournemouth continues with its football process in the 2022-2023 Premier League season where it remains in the fourteenth position with 16 points, after 4 wins, 4 draws and 7 losses. The Cherries are located 3 points away from the relegation places and that is the objective in mind of the team. However, their path in the EFL Cup has been very interesting, leaving Norwich City out on penalties, after drawing 2 goals, in addition, they knocked out Everton in the third round by a 4-1 win. Some interesting names of this group are that of Philip Billing, Marcus Tavarnier, Kieffer Moore, Dominic Solanke and Lloyd Kelly, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the roster for the remainder of the football season. These do not march as the favorites to advance to the next round, however, they could surprise.
Marcus Rashford, a must see player!
The Manchester United winger is one of the team's most important figures, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility that the team will fight to return to being among the British elite, he may have many more minutes to show their quality and help the team fight for one of the places in UEFA competitions for next year. During last season he played 32 games, where he got 5 goals and 2 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season. He started the season in a good way, at the moment he has 11 goals and 4 assists in 22 games played.
How does Man U get here?
Manchester United comes to this duel with the aim of the team continuing to fight at the top of the Premier League, the team is in fourth position, 11 points behind leader Arsenal with 32 units, after 10 victories, 2 draws and 4 losses. United started the season in a good way but fell into a difficult streak, however, now they march with 5 consecutive victories in their last games, making the team start to climb positions trying to get into the fight for the title. Those directed by Erik ten Hag arrive this season with new additions, being those of Lisandro Martínez, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Antony, the most outstanding. Undoubtedly United is not one of the candidates to win the Premier League, but the most important mission is to return to the UEFA Champions League and fight to be among the top 5 in their league. For now the team is in the Europa League where they will face Barcelona for a place in the Round of 16, trying to win this UEFA title.
Where's the game?
Old Trafford located in the city of Manchester will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the 2022-2023 Premier League. This stadium has a capacity for 74,300 fans and was inaugurated in 1910.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Manchester United vs Bournemouth match, corresponding to Matchday 17 of the 2022-2023 Premier League. The meeting will take place at Old Trafford, at 3:00 p.m.