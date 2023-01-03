Everton vs Brighton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Everton vs Brighton match for Premier League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Everton vs Brighton of January 3rd in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 3:30 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on UNIVERSO NOW and NBC Sports.
Spain: 8:45 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Brighton last lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Robert Sánchez, Levi Colwill, Lewis Dunk, Pervis Estupiñán, Tariq Lamptey, Adam Lallana, Pascal Groß, Billy Gilmour, Leandro Trossard, Kaoru Mitoma and Solly March.
Evertonlast lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Jordan Pickford, Conor Coady, James Tarkowski, Ben Godfrey, Vitalii Mykolenko, Nathan Patterson, Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana, Demarai Gray, Alex Iwobi, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Brighton and Hove Albion Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Brighton's attacking attack and it is likely that any one of them could score or assist in the game against Everton. The player Leandro Trossard (#11) is a fundamental piece for the team for all that he contributes. He is the team's top scorer in the Premier League with 7 goals in 16 games played and he scored three goals in the last game against Liverpool. Next up is Pascal Groß (#13), he plays in the midfielder position, during the tournament he has managed two assists which make him the highest assister on the team. At just 26 years old, he has shown himself to be a player capable of starting and contributing a lot to the team. He has also managed to score 5 goals in the tournament so we could see him scoring on Tuesday. Lastly, Alexis Mac Allister (#10) the 23-year-old who plays as a midfielder. He is the second highest scorer on the team with 5 goals in 14 games and we could see him scoring on Tuesday.
Brighton and Hove Albion in the tournament
Unlike Everton, Brighton and Hove Albion started the 2022-2023 season very well in the Premier League and are at the top of the tournament. After 7 wins, 3 draws and 6 losses, they have 24 points, which places them in tenth position in the general table. Their objective this season is to be among the first 5 places to get a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League and for that they must win as many games as possible. The team is very confident in their young talent and they could deliver a surprise in the 2022-2023 season. Their last game was on December 31 against Arsenal, Brighton lost 4-2 at the Amex Stadium. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Everton Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Everton's attacking attack and it is likely that any one of them could score or assist in the game against Leicester City. The player Anthony Gordon (#10) is a fundamental piece for the team for all that he contributes. He is the team's top scorer in the Premier League with 3 goals in 15 games played and he scored a goal in the last game against Crystal Palace. Next up is Alex Iwobi (#17), he plays in the striker position, during the tournament he has achieved 5 assists which makes him the highest assister in the team. At just 26 years old, he has shown himself to be a player capable of starting and contributing a lot to the team. He has also managed to score 1 goal in the tournament so we could see him score on Saturday. Finally, Dwight McNeil (#7) the 22-year-old who plays midfielder. He is the second highest scorer on the team with two goals in 16 games and we could see him score on Tuesday.
Everton in the tournament
Everton had a bad start in the 2022-2023 Premier League season, they are in the sixteenth position of the general table after 3 games won, 6 tied and 8 lost together with 15 points. This year they seek to save themselves from relegation and stay in the first division of England. Everton's objective for this game is to be able to win and thus get a little further away from relegation, it will be a difficult game but not impossible to win. Their last game resulted in a draw against Manchester City, they drew 1-1 at the Etihad Stadium and that way they get their sixth draw of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Tuesday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
Goodison Park is located in the city of Liverpool, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 39,000 spectators and is the home of Everton Football Club of the Premier League. It was inaugurated on August 24, 1892 and cost £30 million.